Wichita cafe is for sale after owner is seriously injured in a rent-a-scooter accident

Saxon Young was just about to announce plans for a new drinks and dessert cafe in downtown Wichita, which he hoped to have open by September.

And business had been good at his No Bake Cafe in Clifton Square, an edible cookie dough business he bought earlier this year.

Last weekend, he traveled to Dallas to look at some other properties he was interested in. He arrived in town, checked into his hotel and hopped on one of the electric rental scooters that are popular in cities across the country, including in Wichita and Dallas.

But this scooter didn’t work like the ones he was used to, he said. He came across some construction and tried to stop but hit the curb instead, causing him to fly off the scooter and hit the concrete with his neck and one side of his face. Within two hours of arriving in Dallas, he said, he was in the emergency room in Dallas and headed into surgery.

He survived the ordeal, even though his doctors and physical therapist have told him he’s lucky he did not break his neck and die or become paralyzed. He could recover completely, he’s been told, but if he does, it will take months of rehabilitation.

Now, he said, he needs to sell his No Bake Cafe so that he can focus on healing. He’s also open to selling the rights to the space at 626 E. Douglas, where he was planning to open a dessert and cocktail bar called Sips and Sweets by mid September.

“I’d like to see the business carry on,” he said, calling from his hospital room in Dallas. “It just can’t be under me. I’m hoping someone can step in.”

Young, who is stuck in Dallas until he’s well enough to travel back to Wichita, said that business at his tiny No Bake Cafe, 3700 E. Douglas, has continued to grown since he took over in April. He’s been attracting a late-night crowd of Wichita State University students, he said, and people have traveled from as far as Oklahoma City to try his product. Not even the opening of a competitor earlier this month, Gladspoon at Maple and Ridge, had chipped into his business, he said.

A new owner could take the equipment and recipes and do with them what they wanted, he said, even if they chose to move the business elsewhere. Someone also could take over the lease on the Sips and Sweets space at 626 E. Douglas and use the concept he came up with.

If anyone is interested in buying either business or in buying equity and keeping the No Bake Cafe running, they can contact Mike Capps with VR Business Brokers at 316-221-9010 or at mcapps@vrheartland.com.

Young says he has some employees who can keep No Bake Cafe running for at least another week, but he’ll likely have to close it after that. At the moment, he can’t use his hands or lift more than nine pounds.

When he recovers, he said, he’d like to look into starting some other kind of business in Wichita.

“Wichita is a great launch pad for businesses,” he said. “I have a lot of other great ideas that I could work with.”

