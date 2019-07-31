New Milkfloat sister business, serving cookie dough, ice cream and joy, opens on Friday

A peek inside Milkfloat, Delano’s dessert restaurant in 2017 (AUGUST 23, 2017 - FILE VIDEO) Warning: This video could give you a sugar high. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (AUGUST 23, 2017 - FILE VIDEO) Warning: This video could give you a sugar high.

It’s all primary colors — kindergarten-ready yellow, red and blue — on the inside, and the dining room is bathed in happy sunlight.

A giant sign painted on the west wall shouts what the owners are aiming for: Joy. Specifically, serving up joy.

Friday is opening day for Gladspoon, the playful new sister business of Delano’s Milkfloat.

It’s at 7330 W. Maple, in a new strip center directly to the north of Lowe’s, and it will specialize in raw cookie dough, premium ice cream, milkshakes and floats. It will also serve things like cake batter cookies, brownies, frozen hot chocolate and lemonade, and chocolate bars.

The menu at Gladspoon will be written out using children’s magnetic alphabet letters. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Owner Cliff Bragg, who opened dessert restaurant Milkfloat at 535 W. Douglas in 2016, has said that he wanted to expand his business but didn’t think Milkfloat could be duplicated. He decided to try something new and liked the trend of raw cookie dough, which tastes like a baker’s favorite guilty pleasure but is safe to eat.

He’ll offer a rotating list of eight cookie dough flavors at a time, and during the grand opening, people will find choices like oatmeal cookie, pistachio cookie and chocolate chip. He’s also stocking premium ice cream made using milk from a dairy farm co-op in flavors like Oregon strawberry, mountain huckleberry, vanilla bean and “udderly” chocolate.

The cheerful dining room is appointed with long white community tables with bright red stools and custom-made chandeliers. The menu will be posted behind the counter and will be spelled out using children’s magnetic alphabet letters.

Gladspoon is a new cafe specializing in raw cookie dough and premium ice cream. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Gladspoon’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

A second Gladspoon is planned for the lower level of Towne East Square just outside the old Sears space, adjacent to the kids play area. It should open this fall, Bragg said.