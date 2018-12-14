A new dessert cafe serving raw cookie dough is opening in Wichita

Everybody knows that the best part of baking cookies is eating the raw cookie dough.
But it’s so dangerous. So taboo.
Starting Saturday, though, Wichita has permission to eat all the cookie dough it wants. A new dessert business called The No Bake Cafe is opening in Clifton Square, 3700 E. Douglas, and it will sell a safe, egg-free product that tastes just like raw cookie dough.
It’s owned by J.D. Young, who also has the Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21 + kiosk at Union Station. That business is closed for the winter, so Young decided to focus his entrepreneurial energy elsewhere.
The No Bake Cafe is taking over the tiny space on the west edge of Clifton Square that was last occupied by Verita Coffee before its owners abruptly shut down both of their coffees shops in June. Before that, it held a location of Songbird Juice Company and before that, it was Fresh Roast Coffee Co.
Young said he’d heard of cookie dough businesses in bigger cities and decided Wichita might take to a completely new concept. He was inspired by watching the success of his Union Station neighbor 8 Below when it introduced rolled ice cream to Wichita.
The dough is safe to eat, Young said, because it’s not made with eggs, and the flour used to make it is cooked to kill any bacteria. Even with those modifications, though, the dough tastes like the real deal.
People who visit can order scoops of dough in several different flavors. Young will have a dozen options, including chocolate chip, S’mores and a bright-and-colorful Unicorn flavor. He’ll also makes a sugar cookie dough that’s gluten free and vegan.
Customers can add a scoop of homemade vanilla or chocolate ice cream to their dough and also can choose from different toppings. A one-scoop serving will cost $3.50, two scoops will cost $4.50, and three will cost $6.50. A waffle cone is $1.50 more.
The cafe’s hours starting on Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Young has a few stools for seating inside the tiny building and also has a few chairs outside. He hopes to add a rooftop patio in the summer.
He said he’s excited to open the doors on Saturday and introduce his dough to Wichita.
“There’s nothing like this here locally,” he said. “This is filling a niche, and I think people will like it.”
People who visit The No Bake Cafe Facebook page can enter to win a $100 gift certificate.
