After being disinvited from Towne West, the West Side Food Truck Rally finds a new home

The organizer of the West Side Food Truck Rally, who learned at the last minute last week that his event would not be allowed to return to its monthly home in the Towne West Square parking lot, has found a new spot for the rally and will resume it in September.

Adam Bussey, owner of Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs and the rally’s founder, said he was invited to move the event to the parking lot at the Sedgwick County Zoo. The next rally will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, followed by rallies on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10. It will be free to attend the rally.

Bussey said that after news got out late last week that the rally was canceled, he heard from many people offering ideas and invitations for new places to set up. They accepted the zoo’s offer.

“The amount of support we’ve received from the Wichita community has been amazing, and we are humbled and extremely appreciative of it all,” he said.

He’ll be announcing more details about the rally in the coming months on the Hot-2-Trot Facebook page, but he said there will likely be zoo discounts offered to attendees.

The August rally was scheduled for last Sunday and was set to have around 20 different trucks attend, but when local managers at Towne West Square said the rally could no longer use the parking lot, organizers were left scrambling and decided to cancel the August event. The rally had been setting up there every month since May

I reached out to mall managers last week when the rally was canceled but did not get a call back.