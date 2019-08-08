West Side Food Truck Rally canceled after event was disinvited from Towne West

The monthly West Side Food Truck Rally is looking ofr a new home after being disinvited from Towne West. File photo

If the West Side Food Truck Rally was part of your weekend plans, change them.

The monthly rally, which was set to draw 20 different trucks to the Town West Square parking lot on Sunday afternoon, has been canceled, said organizer Adam Bussey, owner of Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs.

He said he was told on Wednesday afternoon that the new owners of the mall would not allow the rally to proceed in the parking lot. He tried to find a new venue, but it’s too late to get everything organized, he said.

Bussey has been putting on the rallies every month since May, and they included live DJs, a bouncy house and other activities. He had all of that booked for this weekend, too, and had already advertised it.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” he said.

Bussey said he is now looking for a new west-side venue where he can put on the rallies, which have been drawing a couple of thousand attendees each month since they started in May. The rallies always happened on the second Sunday of the month, and Bussey was planning to continue them through the holiday season.

He already has a few ideas for new venues and promises to let me know when something’s settled. Bussey said he hopes to have everything together in time for a September rally.

In July, Great Neck, N.Y.-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns almost 30 malls nationally, announced that it had purchased Towne West Square for $14 million.

At the time, the company’s managing member Mike Kohan told the Eagle that he was employing a strategy to revive traffic at the mall and that his first move would be to book more events there.

I left a message with Towne West management and will update this story if I hear back.