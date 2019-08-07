Wichita restaurant about to reopen with new name, full bar and a crazy burger challenge

You might recall that Army veteran Steve Field opened his new The Foxhole Veterans Lounge on the Fourth of July in the space at 6305 E. Harry that was formerly occupied by The Annex Lounge — then closed it a week later.

Now, he’s ready to reopen and will do so on Friday with a slightly new name, a full bar, an adjusted menu and a crazy new burger challenge that will give those with the stomachs to complete it a spot on the restaurant’s wall of fame.

When he closed the restaurant, Field said that he’d had trouble drawing customers because he’d opened without his liquor license and most of the people who’d visited the first week had left after learning they couldn’t order a drink.

Now he has the license secured and the full bar ready to go. He’s also adjusted his menu slightly, which you can see below, and it now features 16 different burgers including the M.O.A.B. (Mother of All Burgers.) It’s three pounds and is stacked nearly one and a half feet tall. Anyone who can eat it with a pound of fries in one sitting will get the meal for free and will have their picture featured on the restaurant’s wall.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Although he still wants the business to be a place where veterans gather to share stories, he’s dropping the words “Veterans Lounge” from the official name of the restaurant. In fact, anyone is welcome.

“It was causing confusion as to who we serve,” he said. “Everyone was thinking we were a private club.”

Starting on Friday, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

New menu for The Foxhole