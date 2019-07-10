Wichita restaurant that opened last week is closing temporarily because of poor sales

The Foxhole Veterans Lounge has closed after less than a week in business but will reopen once it gets its liquor license.

Steve Field opened The Foxhole Veterans Lounge on the Fourth of July, hoping to draw a big crowd of vets like himself in search of a burger and some conversation.

But it turns out, he’s learned, that his potential customers also want a drink.

Field, who decided to open before his liquor license was secured — a common practice with new restaurateurs who want to get their doors open — has decided to close until he gets it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Foxhole Veterans Lounge opened on July 4 near Harry and Woodlawn. Courtesy photo

“Over 67% of the people who have come into The Foxhole have turned around and left because we are not serving alcohol,” he said in a Facebook post announcing the move. “Currently, we have been averaging less than 10 customers per day and that simply is not enough to justify keeping the doors open.”

The Foxhole is at 6305 E. Harry in the space formerly occupied by The Annex Lounge.





Field said getting the license has been a challenge. Because the restaurant had been closed for so long — since January 2018 — he had to get the space rezoned to qualify for a new license.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Field envisions the business as a place where veterans, active duty military and first responders can get together and share their stories over a meal. The business, however, will be open to anyone.

His menu includes bar food favorites like chicken tenders, onion rings, burgers, pizzas, wings and sandwiches.

I’ll let you know when Field reopens the business.