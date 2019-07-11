After delays, west Wichita restaurant almost ready to end its five-month hiatus. (Really)

There’ve been several delays that have kept Los Compadres at 13th and West from reopening. But it’s close, owners said.

Back on May 1, the owners of Los Compadres Mexican Grill got their fans excited with some big news: Their west-side restaurant at 3827 W. 13th St., which had been closed since late January for updates, would be open in a week.

But here we are in July, and the restaurant is still not open. Now customers are starting to get impatient, and the owners are hearing about it. They get about three phone calls a day from people wanting an update, said co-owner Carlos Renteria.

The restaurant was ready to go back in May, or so the owners thought. When the inspectors arrived, it turned out that some of their improvements didn’t meet code, so they had to start again. Renteria said he thinks it will be just a few more weeks until it’s all ready to go.

“I feel like it never ends,” Renteria said. “But we are closer to opening,”

When customers finally return, they’ll notice some new booth seating and better air conditioning and less fajita smoke in the dining room thanks to repairs done to the hood in the kitchen.

In the meantime, there’s also an east-side Los Compadres at 3213 N. Toben.



