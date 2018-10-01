People Magazine shows some love to a Wichita restaurant in its latest issue

Doo-Dah Diner’s owners are used to their restaurant’s name appearing on “best-of” lists online. They’ve been included on national lists naming the country’s best breakfast sandwiches, best diners — even the best restaurants for a celebrity spotting.

But their latest national press accolade is especially meaningful to Timirie Shibley, who owns Doo-Dah Diner with her husband, Patrick.

The diner is mentioned in the Oct. 8 issue of People Magazine, the one with Chrissy Teigen on the cover. Inside, the magazine included a dining guide where it named “Your Favorite Breakfast in Every State.”

On Sunday, Timirie said, she was driving all around town trying to snatch up copies off the newsstands.

“People Magazine was before the internet,” she said. “It was the magazine I grew up with, where I would get all of my scoop. This is just a bucket list thing. I never would have dreamed we would have been singled out like that. It’s still pretty surreal.”

The magazine says that it came up with the list by working with Yelp editors to identify online reviews that focused on breakfast. It then ranked them based on a “variety of factors.”

Doo-Dah Diner’s Banana Bread French Toast was identified as the Kansas breakfast of choice. The entry reads: “The only thing better than the laid-back vibe of this local fave is soaking it up while eating the Banana Bread French Toast — battered banana bread topped with candied apples, pecans and apple butter.”

Timirie said the magazine reached out to her a month ago asking her to send pictures of the dish, but she didn’t know it had been published until a high school friend alerted her on Facebook.

“This is going to get a big ol’ plaque in the diner,” she said. “We might get one in our house, too. And my dad might get a copy.”