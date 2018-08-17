It’s not quite a grocery store, but downtown Wichita just got a unique new market

It’s not quite the downtown grocery store that Wichitans so vocally desire, but downtown does now have a market.

Patrick and Timirie Shibley, owners of the popular Doo-Dah Diner at 206 E. Kellogg, have just opened their long-planned Doo-Dah Market in a building right next door, which used to be a car dealership.

The market is a place not only to pick up pre-made meals to take home and heat up for dinner — things like meatball lasagna, shepherd’s pie, beef strogonoff and chicken pot pie— but it’s also a kind of clearinghouse for Wichita-made products, from dip mixes to candles to Wichita flag gear.

The focus of the market is the take-and-bake section, and customers can buy casseroles either frozen or fresh-made. They’re $8 for a small serving, which feeds one to two people, or $16 for a medium, which serves three to four. Soon, the market will offer large sizes as well.

It also has a case in the front selling whole pies and slices of pie, a small selection of fresh produce, including asparagus, tomatoes and onions, and it has a case stocked with paletas - the popular ice cream bars made locally at Paleteria La Reyna. They also carry bags of Reverie coffee and Chicken Poop lip balms.

The Shibleys say they’re still in the process of recruiting local vendors to sell their merchandise in the store, but they already have several. One wall boasts a full line of dip and soup mixes made by Twisted Pepper Co. and they also have Holmes Made Salsa and a large selection of Wichita-themed T-shirts, coffee mugs, stickers and more.

The market sits on the corner of Broadway and Kellogg. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Like the diner, it’s closed on Mondays.