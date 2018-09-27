National Coffee Day is Saturday, and the Wichita list of freebies is better than usual

Saturday is National Coffee Day, and several local shops will be celebrating with discounts and giveaways. Maybe it’s because the big day falls on a Saturday, but the list is much longer than it’s been in recent years.

Here’s where you can get caffeinated:

Barnes & Noble, 1920 N. Rock Road: Offering a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee on Saturday.

Churn & Burn, 548 S. Oliver, 11414 E. Central: Selling $2 lattes, $2.50 vanilla lattes and an extra shot of espresso in Churn and Burns for free. Bagels and cream cheese will be 99 cents.

College Hill Creamery and Coffee Bar, 3700 E. Douglas: This Clifton square shop is offering $1 house coffee and $2 12-ounce NitroJoe’scoffees on Saturday. It’ll also be selling pumpkin coffee cake and cinnamon coffee cake.

Common Grounds, 2812 E. Douglas: This coffee shop is offering buy-one-get-one-half-off on all its coffee on Saturday.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 11310 E. 21st St. North, 333 S. West St.: Offering a free hot coffee with purchase of another hot coffee of equal or lesser value on Saturday.

Fairmount Coffee Co., 9815 E. 17th St. North: The Wichita State University-adjacent shop is offering buy-one-get-one-half-off drip coffee and cold brew all day on Saturday. It’ll also have live jazz music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Il Primo, 6422 E, Central: The shop is offering 29 cents off all drinks on Saturday.

Kolace, 8641 W. 13th St.: From now through Sunday, anyone who purchases a kolache at this shop gets a free coffee. Limit one per transaction.





Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central: This doughnut chain is offering a free hot or iced coffee of any size on Saturday, plus you can sample the restaurant’s new coffee-glazed doughnut.

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee, 3301 E. Harry, 3130 N. Rock Road, 10051 W. 21st St.: Anyone who buys a 16 oz. LaMar’s reusable travel mug for $1.19 can get it filled with coffee for free on Saturday.





Reverie, 2202 E. Douglas: The shop will offer free small batch brew coffee to the first 50 people who mention National Coffee Day on Saturday.





Scooter’s, several Wichita locations: Offering free hot-brewed coffee, any size, on Saturday.