From free hummus to pancakes at Kobe, Wichita’s food calendar is full this weekend

Wichita Taste is just one food event scheduled for this weekend. With very little effort, you can find all kinds of fun eating events to attend, and most of them are free or pretty inexpensive. Add these to you weekend calendar.

Free hummus day at Meddy’s, 21st and Greenwich, Harry and Rock: While we wait patiently for Alex Harb to complete construction on his downtown Meddy’s, we can enjoy some free hummus at his existing restaurants. On Saturday, customers can get a free side of hummus at both stores with no purchase necessary, although the restaurants will be accepting donations for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Pancake feed at Kobe Steakhouse, 8760 W. 21st St.: On Saturday, the stunt chefs who make dining at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse so fun will be flipping something other than shrimp. The restaurant is putting on a pancake feed to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and its hibachi chefs have volunteered to come in early to grill up pancakes, sausage and eggs on the grills where they usually spin eggs and build onion volcanoes. The pancake feed, which also will include coffee and orange juice, lasts from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and tickets are $5. They’re available at the restaurant. For more information, call 316-558-3331.





Catfish Fry at The Artichoke, 811 N. Broadway: The 36th annual catfish fry at The Artichoke starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It’s a customer appreciation party where owner Patrick Audley will be serving catfish nuggets, red beans & rice, hush puppies and coleslaw for free until the food runs out.





Oktoberfest at Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: This downtown bar will put on an Oktoberfest celebration in its outdoor beer garden from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, where its food truck, Boss Dogg, will be serving brats and bierocks. There will also be live music from Pretend Friend. Those who pay $25 can get a half-liter Public beer stein and three tickets for German-style draft beers. But if you just want to buy food and beer individually, there’s no cover.





Chimps and Salsa, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Boulevard: This Mexican food fest, now in its second year, happens from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the zoo. It will feature Hispanic bands, kids activities and face painting, keeper chats, and seven Mexican food vendors on site selling authentic fare. The restaurants and food trucks on the bill are El Pollo Dorado, Manny’s Taco Exclusivo, Alondra’s Tacos, La Hacienda, Tacos El Guanajuato, Del Pueblo and Nieves Mexican Restaurant. Admission is regular zoo admission. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.

Food Trucks at the Fountain, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main: The second-to-last Food Trucks at the Fountain rally of the season (the last one will be on the final Sunday in October) happens on Sunday at the Wichita WaterWalk. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature live music from Roni Lowry Worcester. Among the food trucks who will be serving: The Flying Stove, Uno Mas ICT, Bibimbap n’ Go, Smokin Diner, Urban Skillet, Mo’s Hut Wichita and LumpiaPalooza.