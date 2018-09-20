What exactly is Wichita Taste? What you need to know about the new restaurant event

Eight years ago, local radio celebrity Brett Harris organized Taste of Wichita — a food and wine sampling event featuring samples from local restaurants. He staged it downtown, near Intrust Bank Arena, on the same night as a Dave Matthews Band concert.

This isn’t that.

Late last month, the Wichita City Council voted to give the go-ahead to an event called Wichita Taste that sounds an awful lot like that restaurant party from the past. And even though the setup is similar — food samples from local restaurants paired with live music — this first-year event is the brainchild of a former Wichitan now working in Kansas City.

Marc Harrell, a Wichita native and 1995 Southeast High School graduate, now works as a manager for radio stations in Kansas City, and in August, he put together an event called KC Taste. He staged it at Union Station in downtown Kansas City and recruited restaurants to set up booths and pass out samples. He also booked well-known musical acts, including Spin Doctors, JoDee Messina and David Lee Murphy.

The event went well, Harrell said, so he thought he’d give it a try in his hometown, too. At an August City Council meeting, he got approval to stage the two-day event in the Coleman Parking lot, which sits between First and Second streets and St. Francis and Santa Fe.

“Wichita has a place in my heart,” he said. “I was thinking that I wanted to try this in another market, and I had come back for the NCAA tournament and saw how much Wichita had boomed since I was there. It was a night-and-day difference. There were so many great things going on, from hip and lively restaurants to distilleries.”

Wichita Taste is scheduled for next weekend — Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29 — and it also has recognizable bands on the bill. On Sept. 28, Uncle Kracker — known for songs like “Follow Me” and “Drift Away” — will perform. Saturday’s headliner is country star Jerrod Niemann.





So far, Harrell has recruited 10 local restaurants and food trucks to participate, though he hopes to have 30 signed up by opening day. Each of the restaurants will be offering “small bites” of food that cost between 2 and 3 tickets. A strip of 10 tickets costs $15.

So far, the participants are Emerson Biggins, Heroes, Big Chill Ice Cream, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Roxie’s in Riverside, LumpiaPalooza, Los Compadres, B.S. Sandwich Press, Slim Chickens and Kyle’s Mom’s Pickles.

One-day admission tickets to the event are $25, and those who buy them in advance will also get one strip of 10 food-tasting tickets. Two day tickets are $45 in advance and include 20 food tasting tickets. Two-day VIP tickets, which include 20 tasting tickets and access to a VIP tent with a private cash bar and restroom, are $75. People also can buy a strip of 10 food tasting tickets in advance for $15.





Admission tickets purchased at the gate will be $35 a day and won’t include food tickets.

The difference between his food event and many others, Harrell said, is that restaurants aren’t just donating food. They keep a piece of the profits.

“It’s something that really puts the restaurant in the forefront,” he said. “They get hit up daily for doing donations, but no one’s really thinking about how the restaurants make money.”





Harrell said he doesn’t know how the first year will go but said he hopes that by next year, restaurants and potential ticket buyers will have a better understanding of what he’s trying to do.

“We plan on coming back year after year,” he said. “This is not a one-time pop.”

Wichita Taste

What: A two-day food sampling event with music by nationally known headliners Uncle Kracker and Jerrod Niemann

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Where: Coleman Parking Lot at Second and St. Francis

Tickets: Advance tickets are $25 (10 tasting tickets included) for one day, $45 (20 tasting tickets included) for two and $75 (20 tasting tickets included) for two-day VIP. A strip of 10 tasting tickets is $15. Day-of tickets are $35 and don’t include tasting tickets. They’re available at www.eventbrite.com

Information: https://www.wichitataste.net/