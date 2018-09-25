A sneak peek at the new Augustino Brewing Company

Augustino Brewing Company near Central and Tyler (Video by Denise Neil and Travis Heying/Nov. 15, 2017)
By
Up Next
Augustino Brewing Company near Central and Tyler (Video by Denise Neil and Travis Heying/Nov. 15, 2017)
By
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

One of Wichita’s local craft breweries appears to have closed

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

September 25, 2018 11:31 AM

After less than a year in business, Augustine Iacopelli appears to have closed his Augustino Brewing Company at Central and Tyler — at least for now.

A sign on the door of the restaurant and brewery, which opened last November at 756 N. Tyler, reads: “We are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

An employee shared a message sent by Iacopelli that said he and his wife, Bianca, had decided to close the doors “to consider our next steps with Augustino Brewing.” It instructed employees not to report to work starting on 9/24, which was Monday. In the message, Iacopelli said he’d mail remaining paychecks and would be willing to provide references.

I have left several messages for Iacopelli this morning but have not yet heard back. I’ll let you know if I do.

Iacopelli, a longtime home brewer, opened the brewery late last year along with his wife and partners Geoff and Kara Finn, in the space that once held Kababs and Panna Bread and Red Mesa Grill before that. It has operated since then as a restaurant selling craft brews made on site.

I’ll update this story when I get more details.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  