One of Wichita’s local craft breweries appears to have closed

After less than a year in business, Augustine Iacopelli appears to have closed his Augustino Brewing Company at Central and Tyler — at least for now.

A sign on the door of the restaurant and brewery, which opened last November at 756 N. Tyler, reads: “We are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

An employee shared a message sent by Iacopelli that said he and his wife, Bianca, had decided to close the doors “to consider our next steps with Augustino Brewing.” It instructed employees not to report to work starting on 9/24, which was Monday. In the message, Iacopelli said he’d mail remaining paychecks and would be willing to provide references.

I have left several messages for Iacopelli this morning but have not yet heard back. I’ll let you know if I do.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Iacopelli, a longtime home brewer, opened the brewery late last year along with his wife and partners Geoff and Kara Finn, in the space that once held Kababs and Panna Bread and Red Mesa Grill before that. It has operated since then as a restaurant selling craft brews made on site.

I’ll update this story when I get more details.