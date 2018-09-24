One of the restaurants planned for shipping container mall Revolutsia won’t open after all

The original list of tenants for Mike Ramsey’s Revolutsia shipping container mall at Central and Volutsia had three restaurants, including a build-your-own taco place by Molino’s owners Mario Quiroz and his wife, Mara Garza.

That restaurant is now off the list.

As the center — Wichita’s first constructed out of stacked, remodeled and artfully arranged shipping containers — nears completion, it’s down one restaurant vendor.

Quiroz said that he made the decision to pull out of the project last week. It had nothing to do with his enthusiasm for the concept, the brain child of his friend Mike Ramsey, he said. But a new opportunity that popped up for him to open a restaurant in the former Pie Five space at 2035 N. Rock Road is taking all of his attention.





“I’m excited about this one,” he said. “It’s a good project.”

Krista Racine of J.P. Weigand, who is leasing spaces for Revolutsia, said she’ll be looking for a new tenant for the space, which is in the back southwest corner of the development, on the upper level.

“We would love another restaurant at Revolutsia but don’t have anyone secured for their space yet,” she said.

When Quiroz and Garza first announced their plan, they said they would call the Revolutsia business Taco-Tes.

The concept they planned is the same concept they’ll execute on Rock Road, Quiroz said, but they’ve decided to go with a different name. They’ll call the new restaurant Molino’s Taqueria so that longtime fans of the restaurant at 1064 N. Waco can identify the brand.

Quiroz said he hopes to have the Rock Road restaurant open in about six weeks.

Revolutsia has been taking shape all summer and already has one restaurant tenant open. Little Lion Ice Cream, owned by Jubilee and Ian Miller, was the first to open and has been up and running since mid-July.

Prost, a German restaurant with a big outdoor beer garden, is getting closer to finished, said owners Austin and Manu English. They’re now eying an October opening date.