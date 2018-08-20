Final Wichita Pie Five Pizza closes; another Wichita restaurant will take its spot

Four years after bringing the Pie Five Pizza concept to Wichita, Jim Stevens has closed his final one near 21st and Rock Road.
“Well, we just didn’t have the support to keep it open,” he says.
“I don’t know what the problem was,” Stevens says. “Everyone I talked to said they really liked the pizza.”
He speculates that families may have preferred ordering one large pizza from other restaurants instead of several individual ones like Pie Five offers.
Stevens had a total of six Pie Five restaurants at one point, including ones in Wichita, Hutchinson and Omaha.
“All across the board, all the Pie Fives started dropping (in sales), then they started closing stores up,” he says, adding that it’s “kind of confusing to me why it didn’t work better.”
Stevens still has 24 Applebee’s restaurants and is an owner in a company that has three Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurants in South Carolina.
He isn’t going to open anything new in the Pie Five space, but there is a Wichitan who has plans there. Look for more information on that shortly.
Comments