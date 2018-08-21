Wichita Taste festival will let foodies sample local cuisine and learn from area chefs

City Hall has given the go-ahead to Wichita Taste, an event featuring food, drink, chef-cooking demonstrations and live music scheduled next month.
The council on Tuesday approved a temporary outdoor-alcohol permit to allow drinking on the streets and sidewalks during the two-day festival planned for Sept. 28 and 29.
The council had already approved street closures for the event area, between First and Second streets and St. Francis and Santa Fe.
The event centers on food tasting. Representatives of local restaurants and food trucks will be on hand and attendees will be able to exchange tickets for sample-size portions.
In keeping with that culinary theme will be a “chef’s showcase,” where foodies and home cooks will be able to watch their favorite local chefs demonstrate how they make their signature dishes.
There will also be a kid-zone playspace and a concert stage for live and DJ music.
Uncle Kracker is the scheduled headliner for Friday night with Travis Martin, JBB and Jerrod Niemann on the concert bill Saturday, according to the event Web site.
Tickets range from $20, including one-day admission and 10 tasting tickets; to a $50 VIP ticket that covers both days and comes with 20 tasting tickets.
Tickets are available online at www.wichitataste.net.
