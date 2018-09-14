It’s Oktoberfest season in Wichita: Here’s a list of all the eating, drinking parties

The feel of fall is in the air, and now it’s time to eat and drink like you’ve noticed.

Several Oktoberfest-themed and fall-friendly food and beer events are planned for Wichita for the coming weeks, starting this weekend.

Get these on your calendar and look for more information (and ticket giveaways) as they get closer.

Loftoberfest at River City Brewing Company, 150 N. Mosley: The fall party season gets started on Sunday, when this Old Town brewery puts on its Loftoberfest. It’s from noon to 5 p.m. in the brewery’s upstairs loft and will feature stein-hoisting and pretzel-eating competitions, German sausages, the release of two new German beers — Marzen and Festbier— and more.

Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff: This annual event is on Sept. 22 in a new spot — in front of Century II because of construction happening in the usual spot near Douglas and St. Francis. It’ll feature chili competitors passing out samples to people who’ve purchased a $5 tasting kit. (Dining with Denise will have a booth.) Public tasting is from noon to 3:30 p.m.

ICT Bloktoberfest: This annual party returns Oct. 5-6 at Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. It happens from 4 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 5 and from noon to 10 p.m. on Oct. 6 and will feature beer, music, food trucks, a hot dog eating contest, wiener dog Olympics, yard games, German cuisine and more. It also will include the annual Wichita Burger Battle on Oct. 6. Admission is free, but tickets for the Oct. 5 beer festival are $40 and for the Oct. 6 Burger Battle are $30. Get tickets and a full schedule at xclusiveeventservices.com.

Chili and Cinnamon Rolls at Third Place: The brewery at 630 E. Douglas will be serving a favorite Kansas fall combo — chili and cinnamon rolls — starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. They’re asking diners for donations only.

Midwest Beerfest: This event also is moving to a new place. Instead of Century II, it’ll happen at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13. It’ll include lots of beer samples plus the annual chicken wing contest. Tickets are $45, $65 for VIPs at www.midwestbeerfest.com.

Prairieland Beer & Music Festival, : This new event, put on by the Kansas Craft Brewer’s Guild, happens Oct. 20 at the new Wave Venue and will feature a beer tasting from 3 to 6 p.m. and a Toadies concert from 3 to midnight. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com. People who want to attend just the beer festival can get $45 tickets. Those interested just in seeing Marcus Lewis Big Band and Budos Band can buy $25 tickets. A full-festival pass is $60. And a VIP festival pass, which includes early entry to the beer festival and front-row concert access, is $85.