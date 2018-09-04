Just when you think Kansas State Fair food can’t get any crazier ...

Just when you think Kansas State Fair food can’t get any weirder, someone has to go an deep fry a deviled egg.

As is typical state fair behavior, food vendors this year are trying to outdo their outrageous-ness from the past, and they have a lot to outdo considering that recent offerings have included jalapeno Twinkies, deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and “totchos,” a tater tot/nacho hybrid.

When the fair opens on Friday on the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, food fans will be able to find another lineup of weirdly wonderful creations.

Here’s the list of some of the weirdest dishes that will be available, followed by information about a few other food events.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

MoonPie Burger: First, it was the Krispy Kreme burger, which substituted a bun for two glazed doughnuts. Then it was the Mac Attack Burger, which was topped with mac-and-cheese and then deep fried in its entirety. This year, the fair will top a burger with part of a MoonPie, that famous packaged confection that is cream-filled and chocolate-dipped. The burger will be available at Bernard’s Pit Stop Bar-B-Q at Cottonwood Court.

Shuttle Fries: The MoonPie Burger can be ordered with a side of Shuttle Fries, which are topped with a secret sauce made of mayonnaise, marshmallow fluff, cheese and spices. Shuttle Fries also will be available at Bernard’s Pit Stop Bar-B-Q at Cottonwood Court.

Deep Fried Pina Colada: This island-themed calorie bomb is a ring of pineaple that’s been soaked in coconut rum, coated with coconut breading, deep fried then drizzled with pina colada juice. You can get them at Hall Family Foods, 407 Pride of Kansas Avenue.





Deep Fried Deviled Eggs: Deviled eggs are a Kansas potluck favorite. The owners of Kathy B’s at 313 Fort Riley Blvd. are hoping that Deep Fried Deviled Eggs will become a Kansas State Fair favorite. “They are the bomb,” said inventor Susan Bernard, who said the eggs are stuffed with meat and Sriacha sauce before being battered and deep fried.





Pickle Poppers: This treat features a pickle that’s stuffed with sour hard candy then marinated, resulting in a sweet and sour flavor explosion. They’re at Bernard’s Pit Stop Bar-B-Q at Cottonwood Court.

Frozen Pickle Slushies with Candy: Pickle juice has been a trend lately, but Bernard’s Pit Stop Bar-B-Q in Cottonwood Court will add a layer of flavor to its Pickle Slushie by topping it with Sour Patch Kids and gummies.

Brew & BBQ

Another new food-friendly addition to this year’s Kansas State Fair is called Kansas Brew & BBQ, and it’s an event within an event.

It’s scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and is open to people attending that night’s Roots & Boots concert featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye. The event will feature beer samples from Kansas breweries along with barbecue from Megan Day, a Kansas State University graduate who was a finalist on Chopped BBQ Masters in 2017.

Brew & BBQ will be set up on the floor seating area of the Grandstand, and admission is $50 for anyone who already has ticket to Roots & Boots, $85 for anyone who wants a ticket to both the concert and the Brew & BBQ event.

$2 Tasting Tuesday