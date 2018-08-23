A new place to seek refreshment while shopping at Bradley Fair

There’s a new place to stop for refreshment when all that Bradley Fair shopping gets you parched.

Earlier this month, a new location of 86 Cold Press opened inside Healing Waters, a day spa and plastic surgery business that operates just beside the big fountain in the Bradley Fair shopping center at 21st and Rock Road.

Austin Dugan, who owns the new juice bar, has a separate outside entrance, but his shop also is accessible from the spa. His Bradley Fair menu will include his cold-pressed juices plus herbal teas and yogurt bowls made with his house-made yogurt. It’ll also have some healthy meal options.

The 500-square-foot space has seating for about 15.

He’s celebrating his grand opening this weekend with prizes and specials.





Anyone who visits the shop Friday through Sunday can register to win a two-day juice cleanse. One winner will be chosen each day.

On Friday, visitors can get half-off juice flights. On Saturday, they’ll get 15 percent off of juice six-packs. And on Sunday, they’ll get a free tea or yogurt bowl with the purchase of a juice.

The hours at the new 86 Cold Press are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Dugan, who first started selling his juices in 2016 from a cold-press juice cart, added a brightly-lit store front a few months later just a couple of doors down from Old Mill Tasty Shop.

In May, he moved the shop to a bigger space at 600 E. Douglas, which is on the same block. There he sells juices and yogurt meals by Evolve Paleo Chef.

For more information, visit www.86coldpress.com.