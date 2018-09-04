Want to work at Cracker Barrel? They’re hiring lots of people in Wichita

The big Cracker Barrel going up at Kellogg and Ridge on the site of the former Palace West theater should be open in November.

But the chain is hiring its staff now.

The restaurant, which will open at 619 S. Ridge Road, will be hiring 175-180 full and part-time employees, according to a news release from the company.

Managers are now accepting applications for all positions, both on the restaurant and the retail side of the business. Interviews will start soon.

Those interested in working there are encouraged to apply at CrackerBarrel.com/careers.





The new Cracker Barrel will be in a 10,000-square-foot space, will include a front porch, and will seat 180. The only other Cracker Barrel in the Wichita area is at 995 E. 61st St. North.

This will be the first new Kansas restaurant the chain has opened in 20 years.