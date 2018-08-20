Do you know someone who makes great pies? Help make that baker Kansas-famous

Kansas is a good place to try pie.

Whether in a small-town cafe, a big-city diner or a local grandma’s kitchen, great pies are made and consumed all over the state — a fact so true that local television station KPTS is producing both a pie movie and a pie cookbook this fall.

Your pie could become famous.

KPTS is sponsoring “The Pie Way Kansas Style Pie Recipe Contest” to accompany a documentary about the “amazing world of pies from across Kansas.” The film will air during the KPTS Winter drive, Nov. 23-Dec. 10. And it will come with a 50-recipe cookbook, which is being printed by Mennonite Press and will include the recipes from the restaurants, diners and local bakers featured in the documentary. (Spoiler alert: I’m in the movie, and I’m sharing my apple pie recipe.)

The cookbook also will have recipes from local pie bakers, who are invited to send in their best recipes. There are five categories — fruit pies, meringue pies, whipped cream pies, specialty pies and no-sugar pies.

The first-place winners in each category will be featured in the cookbook, receive a copy of the cookbook and get a $25 gift card.

Recipes will be judged based on taste, appearance, clarity of cooking directions and creativity.

Here are the fine-print rules: Each contestant may enter only one recipe per category (up to five entries). Only Kansas residents are eligible to win, and KPTS employees and their families are not eligible to participate.Do not submit recipes directly from a website or cookbook without changing at least three ingredients.

You may submit entries by e-mail or mail, but recipes must be typed. No handwritten or scanned in recipes will be accepted.All recipes must be e-mailed or postmarked by midnight, Friday, Sept. 1, 2018.E-mail entries to piecontest@kpts.org or mail entries to: KPTS The Pie Way Cookbook Contest, KPTS-Channel 8, 320 West 21st St. N., Wichita, Kansas, 67203.

Questions? Contact contest coordinator Beth Bower at piecontest@kpts.org.



