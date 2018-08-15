Wichita Eagle Dining Guide 2018: 25 appetizers, 25 cocktails you have to try, 31-40

Our little guides to what to eat in Wichita are becoming a bit of a tradition. Two years ago, we put out a list of “50 Wichita Restaurant You Should Try,” and then last year, we got more specific, offering “50 Wichita Dishes You Have to Try.”
This year, we’re adding another couple of categories — and another palate.
In this guide, you’ll find Dining with Denise’s suggestions for 25 Appetizers to try. It’s a collection of some of Wichita’s best small bites, both well-known and waiting to be discovered.
You’ll also find Keeper of the Plans Matt Riedl’s guide to 25 Cocktails to try. He spent weeks exhaustively researching his nominations (someone’s got to do it) but he reports that he was honored to make the sacrifice to help readers make good drinking decisions.
We hope this guide will help you plan your next happy hour.
Here’s the fourth group of 10 on the list, which appeared in a special booklet that was inserted in Sunday’s newspaper. There’s also a version of this guide that you can get for free inside the VIP Wichita magazine, which is available on racks all over town. (Look for the August issue with local rocker Jenny Wood on the cover.)
We’ll post 10 more entries every day this week.
And by all means, let us know what you think we missed. Just go to Dining with Denise or Keeper of the Plans on Facebook and leave a comment.
APPETIZERS, by Denise Neil
31. Molino’s, Queso Fundido
If you like your appetizers with a little theater, try this unique offering at Molino’s Mexican Cuisine. The appetizer is set on fire at your table (on purpose.) The staff mixes melted Monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses then douses it in alcohol and sets it on fire. When it gets nice and melty, they stir in Mexican chorizo and chopped poblano peppers. Fresh tortillas are served on the side. $10.49, 1064 N. Waco Ave., 316-977-9336
32. Norton’s Brewing Company, Bacon Crack
This new downtown brewery and restaurant named its signature appetizer for its addictive nature. The kitchen slices thick bacon into bite-sized pieces, candies it with maple syrup, brown sugar and honey and seasons it with cracked black pepper and cayenne. The table can share the generous serving by stabbing bites with toothpicks and dipping them in a brown sugar honey cream cheese served on the side. $9.99, 125 N. St. Francis, 316-425-9009
33. Bricktown Brewery, Sea Salt Caramel Fries
Although there are plenty of good appetizers made by local restaurants, this dish from Oklahoma-based chain Bricktown Brewery is a favorite in Wichita. The restaurant tops crispy sweet potato fries with chopped sweet peppered bacon and a caramel sauce with a kick. The sea salt on the top completes the sweet-and-salty experience. $7.50, 2142 N. Tyler, 316-613-2719, 2035 N. Rock Road, 316-440-3438
34. Bonefish Grill, Bang Bang Shrimp
This dreamy fried shrimp tossed in a spicy cream sauce is one of the most popular appetizers ever. Bang Bang Shrimp is so popular that several local restaurants have made their own versions with slightly altered names. Bonefish serves it for $6 on Wednesdays. $10.90, 10250 E. 13th St., 316-315-0299
35. Wichita Brewing Company & Pizzeria, Wood-Fired Jalapeno Bites
There are jalapeno poppers. And then there are WBC’s Wood-Fired Jalapenos, which significantly elevate the bar bite standard. Their version features fresh halved jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, Italian sausage and sweet pepper bacon. They put more bacon pieces on top and throw in a side of Ranch for dipping. One reader claims he lost 30 pounds eating these peppers for dinner three nights a week for three months. $10, $6 for a half order, 8815 W. 13th St., 316-440-2885, 535 N. Woodlawn, 316-440-4885
COCKTAILS, by Matt Riedl
36. Cocoa Dolce, Wine Slushie
While not technically a cocktail in the strictest sense of the term, Cocoa Dolce’s wine slushies are popular with the after-dinner set looking for a light and refreshing drink. The slushies are available in both red and white varieties. They’re slushed up with wine, ice, corn syrup and lemonade. $6.45, 2132 N. Rock, 316-866-2906. 2441 N. Maize, 316-866-6337
37. Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+, Alcoholic Snow Cone
This certainly fits the bill of drinks you have to try. Wichita’s Funky Monkey Shaved Ice serves alcoholic slushies at its Union Station kiosk, which can be made with vodka or rum. Are they good? It takes a while to actually get to the alcohol. As with all snow cones the good stuff settles at the bottom. But when you do, they’re pretty good. A few varieties to try: the Summer Dragon, the Blake Shelton and the Malibu. $6-$10, 701 E. Douglas, 316-252-4595
38. Rain, Long Island Iced Tea
Any young person knows that a good Long Island Iced Tea is a rare commodity. The fabled drink, which combines vodka, tequila, rum, gin and occasionally triple sec is a college student’s go-to for a quick way to feel good on weekends. It’s tough to say definitively, but Rain has perhaps the best Long Island I’ve had in Wichita, especially if you order a flavored variety. Specifically, ask for the Long Island with Razzmatazz liqueur mixed in. It’s nothing fancy, but it has a great aftertaste – not too sweet. $7.25, 518 E. Douglas, 316-261-9000
39. Larkspur, Mojito
This Wichita staple has a pretty impressive mojito, though it’s not on the menu. It’s not too expensive at $8 a pop, and it’s good sipping. The bartender muddles mint, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, Bacardi, simple syrup and lime juice together to create this concoction, served with sugar on the rim and garnished with a lime slice. It’s smooth and refreshing, but it tastes pretty potent for a mojito. There are notes of sour mixed in, but it’s mostly a sweet beverage that will make for pleasant drinking. $8, 904 E. Douglas, 316-262-5275
40. Twelve, Emperor
Looking for a good martini on the west side? Look no further than Twelve’s Emperor martini, which Keeper of the Plans readers have raved about. The drink is made with Ciroc vodka, Pama liqueur, fresh lime and lemon juice, as well as Brut champagne. People say it’s a refreshing martini, especially with the champagne taste. $11, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812
