Wichita Eagle Dining Guide 2018: 25 appetizers, 25 cocktails you have to try, 11-20

Our little guides to what to eat in Wichita are becoming a bit of a tradition. Two years ago, we put out a list of “50 Wichita Restaurant You Should Try,” and then last year, we got more specific, offering “50 Wichita Dishes You Have to Try.”

This year, we’re adding another couple of categories — and another palate.

In this guide, you’ll find Dining with Denise’s suggestions for 25 Appetizers to try. It’s a collection of some of Wichita’s best small bites, both well-known and waiting to be discovered.

You’ll also find Keeper of the Plans Matt Riedl’s guide to 25 Cocktails to try. He spent weeks exhaustively researching his nominations (someone’s got to do it) but he reports that he was honored to make the sacrifice to help readers make good drinking decisions.

We hope this guide will help you plan your next happy hour.

Here the second 10 on the list, which appeared in a special booklet that was inserted in Sunday’s newspaper. There’s also a version of this guide that you can get for free inside the VIP Wichita magazine, which is available on racks all over town. (Look for the August issue with local rocker Jenny Wood on the cover.)

We’ll post 10 more entries every day this week.

And by all means, let us know what you think we missed. Just go to Dining with Denise or Keeper of the Plans on Facebook and leave a comment.





APPETIZERS, by Denise Neil

11. The Anchor, Fried Pickles





Fried Pickles from The Anchor Courtesy photo

It’s surprisingly easy to mess up fried pickles, an unsung bar appetizer that combines the tanginess of a pickle with the crunch of a well-seasoned breading. But The Anchor gets it all just right, and its generous serving comes with Ranch dressing on the side for dipping. $7 , 1109 E. Douglas, 316-260-8989

12. Sabor, Queso Con Corn

Queso Con Corn from Sabor Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Melty queso that clings to a chip is always a good thing. But this Latin restaurant adds another layer of texture to its famous white queso dip: fresh sweet corn. The dip is just as good scooped up with tri-color tortilla chips as it is clinging to flavorful flatbread triangles, both of which are served on the side. $8, 309 N. Mead, 316-201-4880





13. Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, Misto Salumi

Misto Salumi from Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria Courtesy photo

“Misto salumi” translates to “mixed sliced meats” in Italian, but that way undersells this tray of fancy, additive-free meats you won’t find elsewhere in Wichita. The restaurant, which specializes in the type of pizza made in Naples, Italy, fills a plate with thin slices of Applewood speck (a type of smoked prosciutto), salami and Berkshire prosciutto. The meats are served with slices of fresh Mozzarella, arugula and sliced tomatoes and a whole baked dough on the side. $13, 1706 E. Douglas, 316-866-6525

14. Public at the Brickyard, Public Pickles

The Pickle Plate from Public at the Brickyard Courtesy photo

You’ll feel farm-fancy eating this appetizer at Wichita’s favorite gastropub. It features a jar of house-made sweet pickles served with thick-sliced Yoder salami, horseradish cheese and toasted baguette. Its simplicity helps it sing. $10, 129 N. Rock Road, 316-263-4044





15. District Taqueria, Chips & Queso Blanco

District Taqueria’s Chips & Queso Blanco Denise Neil File photo

Yes, you have to pay for chips and salsa at District, a fun taqueria in downtown Wichita. So you may as well spend an extra 75 cents and get this queso, which is unique to the restaurant. It’s made with a combination of chipotle peppers, house salsa, fresh peppers, garlic and the secret ingredient: cream cheese. It’s thick, creamy and served warm in a mason jar. $4.25, 917 E. Douglas, 316-832-8155

COCKTAILS, by Matt Riedl

16. Mort’s Martini Bar, 007 Martini

A classic martini sometimes hits the spot, especially if you’re about to do something that requires ample liquid courage. Aptly named, the 007 Martini at Mort’s is a drink immortalized in the Bond film “Casino Royale.” It’s made with Bombay Sapphire gin, Ketel One vodka, vermouth, a twist and olives. It’s an obvious choice among the staggering menu at Mort’s. Clearly there’s more going on here than a standard dirty martini. Drink if you’re feeling ambitious. $8.50, 923 E. First Street, 316-262-1785

17. The Anchor, Cherry LimeAle

The Cherry LimeAle from The Anchor Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

The Anchor is primarily a beer establishment, right? Well, the fine people working behind its bar have curated a menu of “cocked ales” to quench the thirsts of cocktail lovers. These drinks are, unsurprisingly, a mix of beer and hard liquor, which sounds weird at first but tastes so right when it’s the right combination. The bar’s Cherry LimeAle mixes Dogfish Head SeaQuench Session Sour beer with Zodiac Black Cherry vodka, a nice and sweet selection. Ask them to go a little light on the cherry syrup, though, as too much of it can thrust this cocktail too much to the sweet side.$9, 1109 E. Douglas, 316-260-8989

18. Dempsey’s Burger Pub, Grapefruit Moscow Mule

The Grapefruit Moscow Mule from Dempsey’s Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

Dempsey’s has one of the best Moscow Mules I’ve yet had here in Wichita. The drink comes in different flavor varieties, but I’d strongly recommend the grapefruit-flavored option. Our bartender said Dempsey’s typically sells this variety at a 10-to-one ratio. It’s a very refreshing, well-mixed summer drink. $7. 3700 E. Douglas, 316-425-3831, 550 N. Rock, 316-425-5024





19. Redrock Canyon Grill, The Perfect Margarita

So what if this margarita comes from a bit of a chain? It’s tough to beat Redrock’s margarita. The drink, which is served in a shaker, is made with Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado, Patron Citronge and Grand Marnier. The salt-rimmed martini glass comes with a lime slice skewered between two green olives. It smells quite potent but tastes rather smooth. One shaker can fill almost two glasses, so that’s an added bonus. $9, 1844 N. Rock Road, 316-636-1844





20. Newport Grill, Newport Cosmo

Newport’s take on the Cosmopolitan is perhaps the best Cosmo I’ve yet had in Wichita. The drink is made with the restaurant’s house-infused citrus vodka, orange liqueur, white cranberry juice and a red cranberry foam. Cosmos can be hit or miss, in my opinion, but this one hits the mark. The martini glass is refrigerated prior to serving – a nice added touch. It tastes like a smoothie, frankly, with little bite to be found. $9, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555

