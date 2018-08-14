Wichita Eagle Dining Guide 2018: 25 appetizers, 25 cocktails you have to try, 21-30

Our little guides to what to eat in Wichita are becoming a bit of a tradition. Two years ago, we put out a list of “50 Wichita Restaurant You Should Try,” and then last year, we got more specific, offering “50 Wichita Dishes You Have to Try.”

This year, we’re adding another couple of categories — and another palate.

In this guide, you’ll find Dining with Denise’s suggestions for 25 Appetizers to try. It’s a collection of some of Wichita’s best small bites, both well-known and waiting to be discovered.

You’ll also find Keeper of the Plans Matt Riedl’s guide to 25 Cocktails to try. He spent weeks exhaustively researching his nominations (someone’s got to do it) but he reports that he was honored to make the sacrifice to help readers make good drinking decisions.

We hope this guide will help you plan your next happy hour.

Here’s the third group of 10 on the list, which appeared in a special booklet that was inserted in Sunday’s newspaper. There’s also a version of this guide that you can get for free inside the VIP Wichita magazine, which is available on racks all over town. (Look for the August issue with local rocker Jenny Wood on the cover.)

We’ll post 10 more entries every day this week.

We'll post 10 more entries every day this week.

And by all means, let us know what you think we missed. Just go to Dining with Denise or Keeper of the Plans on Facebook and leave a comment.





APPETIZERS, by Denise Neil

21. Newport Grill, Rock Shrimp Cigars





Newport Grill’s Rock Shrimp Cigars Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

These little spring rolls are as pretty as they are delicious. And since Newport is a seafood restaurant, they’re stuffed with shrimp, mascarpone, Fresno chili and daikon radish then sliced and served on a swirl of pineapple sauce. $14 , 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555







22. Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, Pepper Tuna





Tokyo Japanese Grill’s Pepper Tuna Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

This underrated sushi restaurant, which owner Sam Zeng created by completely renovating a once rundown West Street building, has top-rated sushi and lots of creative dishes, including appetizers. (The shrimp tempura is a crispy dream.) But you must try one of the sliced fish inventions from the sushi bar. This Pepper Tuna, seared on the edges with fresh ground pepper, sliced then served with ponzu sauce, is a perfect place to start. $6.95, 446 N. West St., 316-636-7777











23. Oak & Pie, Fried Mozzarella





Oak & Pie’s Fried Mozzarella Balls Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Fans of fried mozzarella are likely accustomed to from-the-bag sticks with from-the-jar marinara sauce. This new east-side pizza restaurant has reinvented the appetizer by turning the sticks into nicely breaded balls and the marinara into a creamy, almost tomato bisque-like dip. $7, 2244 N. Greenwich, 316-768-6900

24. Georges French Bistro, Calamari

Georges French Bistro’s Courtesy photo

Pretty much everything at this French bistro is delicious, and it’s hard to choose which appetizer on the menu is best. (Try the poutine, mussels and Parisien cheese dip, too.) But Georges calamari is great because it’s served as steaky strips rather than little rings. They’re breaded and fried then tossed in olive oil, lemon juice and oregano, and they come with both a cocktail sauce and a basil aioli for dipping. $11, 4618 E. Central, 316-831-1325

25. Dempsey’s Burger Pub East, Kettle Corn Brussels Sprouts





Dempsey’s Kettle Corn Brussels Sprouts Courtesy photo

When a burger pub snags a seasoned chef to help lead and revamp its kitchen, it ends up with wild (and wildly delicious) appetizers like this one. Chef Bill Crites invented this appetizer-meets-dessert, which has quickly become a customer favorite. It mixes crispy fried Brussels sprouts with sweet and crunchy kettle corn and smoked ham that’s all topped with a caramel made from local goat milk. $9, 550 N. Rock Road, 316-425-5024

COCKTAILS, by Matt Riedl

26. YaYa Eurobistro’s Blood Orange Boulevardier

YaYa’s Euribostro’s Blood Orange Boulevardier Matt Riedl The Wichita Eagle

Bourbon-drinkers, this one is for you. YaYa’s, while being known for its lively patio, also is home to a large selection of bourbon varieties (and, subsequently, cocktails). Of those, I’d recommend this mixture. It’s made with Knob Creek bourbon, sweet vermouth, Solerno Blood Orange liqueur and Campari. It’s a perplexing juxtaposition of flavors – the dark bourbon smell finishes with a citrusy aftertaste. It’s one you’ll be talking about for a while after drinking it (if you can remember it tomorrow). $10, 8115 E. 21st Street, 316-634-1000





27. Chester’s Chophouse, Tumbleweed

As far as dessert cocktails are concerned, this one at Chester’s takes the cake. The Tumbleweed is essentially alcoholic ice cream. It comes served in a carafe alongside little glasses for a perfect after-dinner cap. It’s made with ice cream, brandy, Kahlua and crème de cacao. You also get chocolate shavings, chocolate straws (though you can’t actually sip the ice cream through them) and chocolate-covered cherries to dip. Apparently there’s alcohol in there? It’s definitely a drink to split with friends, as it’s way too much – and too pricey – for one person to tackle solo. $15, 1550 N. Webb, 316-201-1300

28. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, Dan’s Old Fashioned

For $14, an Old-Fashioned made for one had better be good. Luckily, Siena’s take on the classic cocktail doesn’t disappoint. Siena bartenders are able to create spherical ice balls to fill the old-fashioned glass this drink is served in, which adds to the novelty. The drink itself is pretty strong, and it’s certainly one to be sipped over an extended period of time – not hammered by friends about to hit the town for a night of carousing, $14, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300





29. Blue Fin Sake Bar, Far East Iced Tea

Blue Fin’s Far East Iced Tea Matt Riedl Wichita Eagle

What sort of cocktail list would be complete without at least one sake drink? This drink, which bartenders swear is highly popular among diners, tastes nice and tart, skewered with two blueberries on the side. It’s made with red berry vodka, Hana Fuji Apple sake and pineapple juice. If you’ve never had a sake cocktail before, this drink is a perfect introduction to the complex Japanese liquor. $5, 255 N. Washington, 316-295-4219





30. Dockum, El Kabong

I would go so far as to say this is the best pina colada I’ve had in Wichita – and plenty of friends say the same. This Dockum cocktail is mixed with Don Q coconut rum, Paldo Alo, pina colada mix and garnished with a habanero shrub. The habanero is there in case you feel the need to spice up the drink, which by itself is a perfectly lovely pina colada. It’s a little small for $10, but it’s well worth the trip to Dockum for it. $10, 104 S. Broadway, 316-719-7119

