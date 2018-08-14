Wichita’s newest Hardee’s is now open

For months, the question frequently landing in my inbox was: “What’s the restaurant being built by the QuikTrip at the corner of 13th and Tyler?”

Once the signature star went up and it became apparent that the restaurant would be a Hardee’s, the qestion became, “When is the Hardee’s by the QuikTrip at 13th and Tyler going to open?”

The answer: today.

At 10:30 this morning, the Wichita area’s fourth Hardee’s opened at the new Tyler Pointe development. It sits just to the south of the QuikTrip on the southeast corner of the intersection, and just in front of the new strip center that has Kolace, Hurricane Sports Grill and more.

Boulder-based Capstone Restaurant Group, which has about 300 Hardee’s, is behind the new restaurant. The group also opened a Hardee’s at New Leaf Plaza at the southwest corner of 21st and Amidon in 2016, followed by one at Harry and Hillside in January 2017 and another in Derby last July.