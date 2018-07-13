Wichita’s NewMarket Square will add a new restaurant next week

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong date for BurgerFi’s opening. NewMarket Square’s newest restaurant is set to open on Monday, July 23.

BurgerFi, part of a Florida-based chain, will open its first Wichita restaurant in spot at 2441 N. Maize Road where Pei Wei operated until it closed in December.

The restaurant is known for its natural ingredients and Earth friendliness, and all of its burgers are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free black Angus beef.

One interesting touch: The chain uses a stamp to char its logo onto all the burger buns, creating a slick, edible visual.

The restaurants also are known for having giant, 10-foot fans on the ceiling, which keeps things cool and allow the restaurant to use less energy. The furniture also is made using recycled products, and the chain uses energy-efficient LED lighting.

The menu will feature several types of burgers including a veggie burger option. It also includes Vienna beef hotdogs, hand-cut fries, onion rings, shakes, custard concretes and custard floats.





It’ll also serve wine and local craft beer. General manager Alex Evans, who worked as a manager at Wichita Brewing Company before getting his new job, said he’ll definitely have WBC beer on tap.

Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.