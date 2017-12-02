Pei Wei at NewMarket Square is closing as of Dec. 8.
Another chain restaurant to close at NewMarket Square

By Carrie Rengers

December 02, 2017 09:14 AM

If you’re a fan of Pei Wei, you’d better go quick for a final meal.

The restaurant, which has been in NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize Road since 2008, is closing Dec. 8.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close this location …,” a sign on the door says.

“Thank you to all our guests for allowing us to serve you for the last 10 years.”

No one with the restaurant could immediately be reached for comment.

Pei Wei happens to be next to the TGI Fridays restaurant that closed at NewMarket this summer.

Pei Wei’s sister concept, P.F. Chang’s, opened at the Waterfront at 13th and Webb Road in 2004 and remains open.

At the time, a P.F. Chang’s representative said she couldn’t believe how many people asked if the chain was going to go west as well. She said Pei Wei, which is a more casual take-out restaurant with limited table service, was the more likely option.

Eventually, the company began looking for an east-side site for Pei Wei, too, but it never materialized.

The sign at Pei Wei says it will miss serving its many fans.

“We have loved being part of the Wichita community and wish you all the best.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

