Here’s is a list of Wichita-area events honoring military members this Veterans Day

Wearing a face mask, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front of each headstone for “Flags-In” at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Thursday, May 21, 2020, to honor the Nation’s fallen military heroes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press file photo

Emporia was the first town in the country to organize and celebrate a Veterans Day holiday in 1953. The next year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Kansan, signed legislation recognizing Nov. 11 as a national holiday. Since then, public ceremonies across the country have honored retired and active military members on that special day.

But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to cancellations or changes in the way some cities celebrate. That’s true for Wichita, which won’t hold its annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown and other events like usual due to mass gathering restrictions and concern over the virus spreading.

The holiday may look different, but there are still several ways to celebrate Veterans Day 2020, both in person and online. Here’s a list of public events and special deals being offered in and around Wichita. If you know of others, email aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.

For Veterans Day restaurant deals for retired and active military members and their families, visit kansas.com/dining.

Sunday, Nov. 8

▪ 8-10 a.m.: Wichita Running Company is hosting a Veterans Day 5K walk/run at Wichita Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway, in honor of those who have served. Registration information including costs is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Wichita/WichitaVeteransDay5K.

▪ 3-5 p.m.: The Kansas Ram Club is sponsoring a charity car show Nov. 8 at Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich in Wichita, to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Registration starts at 2 p.m. All cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles are welcome. There is a $20 vehicle entry fee but veterans and active service members can enter for $10 with a military ID. Awards include people’s choice, most patriotic vehicle and favorite Ram truck. There will also be door prizes. Admission is free. Trailer parking is available. All proceeds from the event benefit the Forgotten 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness, a nonprofit organization.

▪ 5-7 p.m.: Immediately following the car show, the Forgotten 22 will hold a cornhole tournament at the same Chicken N Pickle location, 1240 N. Greenwich. On-site registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and costs $40 per two-person team. The winner will receive a $200 prize. There is no admission cost for spectators. The evening will also feature yard games and a silent auction and raffle. During the tournament, Chicken N Pickle will donate 10% of sales to the Forgotten 22. Call 316-821-0555 or email scott@theforgotten22.com with questions.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

▪ 10 a.m. to noon: Wichita State University will hold a virtual All Services Tribute via Zoom and an in-person program Tuesday. The event offers networking and information about on-campus and community resources and is hosted by Military and Veterans Services, Student Veteran Organization and WSU CARE. Registration is required. Go to www.wichita.edu/services/assessment-retention/student-interests/events/vets-day-2020.php. The in-person portion of the event will take place in Room 105 of Grace Wilkie Hall on WSU’s campus, 1845 N. Fairmount in Wichita. Participants can pick up a care package that includes treats, coupons and more.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

▪ 7 a.m.-8 p.m.: For the 16th year, Charlie’s Car Wash locations in Wichita are giving away free Signature car washes to all retired and active-duty military personnel in honor of Veterans Day. You can get a free car wash, a $20 value, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 11-13. A military ID is not required; service members just need to tell a Charlie’s service attendant that they are or were in the armed forces to receive a free car wash. The company has three Wichita locations: 4150 W. Kellogg, 3323 N. Rock Rd., and 10510 W. 21st St.

Charlie’s will also be collecting donations for the Wichita Veterans Center during the three-day period and will give $5 of each Signature Wash purchased to the center to help pay for transportation for veterans to and from their medical appointments. For more information, call 785-826-8293 or go to www.charlies.com.

▪ 7:30-9:30 a.m.: The Drive Thru Breakfast for the Brave event is offering free grab-and-go breakfast including coffee, juice, pastries and sandwiches to all veterans at four locations: WSU Koch Arena, located on the southeast corner of 21st and Hillside; Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3115, 4801 W. Douglas in Wichita; VFW Post 7253, 101 S. Baltimore Ave. in Derby; and VFW Post 6957, 7504 S. Broadway in Haysville. No military ID or proof of service is required. The event is offered in coordination with AMEDISYS Hospice and Wichita ROTC.

▪ 9 a.m. and throughout the day: The Kansas Honor Banners project is asking the community to “Honk for Vets” to show support for military members as they are driving in the Delano historic business district, in Old Town and in the NoMar International Marketplace district. Banners honoring retired and active service men and women are currently hanging in those areas.

▪ 9 a.m.: Auto Smart, 5751 W. Central in Wichita, will hold a flag dedication ceremony for a new 12-by-18-foot American flag the company is erecting on a 60-foot pole at I-235 and Central. The dedication is open to the public, but parking is limited.

▪ 9 a.m.: Wichita’s restored World War II-era B-29 bomber “Doc” will fly over the I-235 and Central area in time for the Auto Smart flag dedication ceremony then over the Arkansas River and Wichita Veterans Memorial Park before returning to Eisenhower National Airport on Wednesday morning. The B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center won’t be open on Veterans Day, but you can visit Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the plane is not on tour. Admission is $10 per person or $20 for a family of up to five. Cockpit access is $5 per individual or $10 for a family. For more information, call 316-260-4312 or visit www.b29doc.com.

▪ 9 a.m.: Newman University will host a virtual panel discussion on its Student Life Facebook page, www.facebook.com/StudentLifeNU, that will include active duty military members. Current and retired service members can also share their experiences on the platform. The university’s Division of Student Affairs will also premiere a video highlighting veterans and their families on Newman’s Facebook page Wednesday.

▪ 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita, is offering free zoo admission to military members, veterans and their immediate families Wednesday. Visitors must show a valid military or veteran ID, discharge papers or some other form of official identification to receive complimentary admission. Families of deployed military members also qualify with proper ID. Entry gates close at 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.scz.org/event/veterans-day or call 316-660-9453.

▪ 9 a.m.-8 p.m., most local locations: Great Clips salon locations are offering free haircuts to retired and active duty military members in honor of Veterans Day. Service members can receive a free haircut on Wednesday or pick up a card redeemable for a free haircut that can be used through Dec. 11. Non-military customers who purchase a service on Veterans Day will receive a free haircut card to give to a retired or current service member. There are more than a dozen Great Clips salons in the Wichita area. Find one at www.greatclips.com.

▪ 9 a.m.-8 p.m.: Shocker Sport Grills & Lanes is offering free bowling and shoe rental for active duty military members, veterans and their families all day Wednesday. Participants must show a valid military ID. The bowling alley is on the lower level of the Rhatigan Student Center on the Wichita State University campus, 1845 N. Fairmount in Wichita. For more information, call 316-978-3479 or go to www.facebook.com/WSUSSGL.

▪ 10:55 a.m.: The annual program at Wichita Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway, just west of Second and Waco in downtown, opens with a welcome and recognition of guests, followed by the playing of taps at 11 a.m. that coincides with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. Two guest speaker presentations will follow. The program ends with a benediction at 11:20 a.m. This is a rain or shine event.

▪ 12:05 p.m.: St. John’s Chapel on the Newman University Campus, 3100 McCormick St. in Wichita, will hold a mass honoring veterans.

▪ 3:30 p.m.: KPTS-Channel 8 will rebroadcast its Veterans Coming Home Salute at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and at 1 p.m. Nov. 15. The program, which features a keynote presentation by Kansas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. David A. Weishaar, honors local veterans who have “demonstrated outstanding service to their country, fellow veterans, and their community.” Highlights include the announcement of 2020 Distinguished Veterans Coming Home Awards in citizenship, service and business categories and the Senator Robert J. Dole Distinguished Service Award.

▪ 6 p.m.: Watermark Books & Cafe is hosting a virtual event with Academy Award-winning director Rob Port, producer Rick Dugdale, and New York Times bestselling author Richard Bausch on Wednesday to discuss the adaptation of Bausch’s novel “Peace” into the new feature film “Recon.” The book and film, based on true events, tell the story of four American soldiers who witness a civilian murder by their platoon sergeant in World War 2. The event will be hosted online using Zoom Pro Webinar. You can RSVP at www.watermarkbooks.com/event/peace-recon. For more information, call 316-682-1181 or email sarah.bagby@watermarkbooks.com.

▪ All day: On Wednesday, Casey’s General Store locations are giving away free coffee of any size to retired and active military members. No need to show a military ID. Shoppers can also help support veterans and their families by rounding up purchases throughout November. Proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organizations Hope for The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots. Casey’s General Stores locations will also donate to the organizations $1 for every large pizza and Pepsi 2-liter drink purchase made online or in app — up to $50,000.

▪ Times vary: Some City of Wichita attractions will be open regular hours on Veterans Day including City Arts, the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, all Wichita Public Golf Courses, OJ Watson Park, and the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center.

Friday, Nov. 13

▪ 1-5 p.m.: Every Friday from Nov. 13 through Jan. 29, 2021, Northrock Lanes, 3232 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita, is offering free bowling and shoe rental for active duty military and veterans who show a valid military ID. Holidays may be subject to schedules changes. Free bowling will be from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 316-636-5444.

All month

▪ Old Town Barber College, 1211 E. Douglas, is offering a free haircut and shave to any retired or active military member with a military ID throughout the month of November. The college is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Services are performed by students under the supervision of an instructor. Call 316-264-4891 or visit www.otbcollege.com for more details.

▪ Kansas Honor Banners is encouraging the public to take a walking or driving tour of approximately 100 banners that honor service members from Kansas and elsewhere. The banners are currently hanging in the historic Delano business district, Old Town and the NoMar International Marketplace district. To purchase a banner, go to www.kansashonorbanners.com or call 316-302-4893.

Nov. 11 closures and cancellations

▪ The Veterans Day Parade and local JROTC Salute to Freedom ceremony at Century II won’t take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪ Several City of Wichita facilities will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday including City Hall, all neighborhood resource centers and Park & Recreation centers, Wichita Public Library locations, the Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, the Wichita Art Museum, Century II administrative offices, the Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, the Environmental Health office and the Wichita WATER Center. The animal shelter and Brooks Landfill we be open regular hours.

▪ Wichita Transit and Paratransit services will not run on Veterans Day.

▪ Botanica will be closed but will accept volunteers to hang lights for the Illuminations event.