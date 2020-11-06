Wichita restaurants that are offering veterans free, discounted meals on Veterans Day 2020

Veterans Day is coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and in Wichita, veterans often take advantage of the many thank-you meals and food items that local restaurants offer for free or for a discount.

Even with COVID-19, another long list of restaurants is participating this year. Here’s my initial list, which is a work in progress. Keep checking back to Dining with Denise on Facebook as the day gets closer for additions.

Keep in mind that all the specials require a military ID, and most are offered to active duty and retired military members.

Who am I missing? If you know of a Wichita restaurant with a special, email me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com

The Barn, 307 W. Dean St., Burrton: Free meal.

BJ’s Brewhouse, 7960 E. Kellogg: Free meal that’s $14.95 or less and a Dr. Pepper.

Bonefish Grill, 10250 E. 13th St.: 10% off the bill

Brazita Bites: This food truck will be parked at 2433 W. Douglas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday offering veterans free churros and coffee.

Bricktown Brewery, 2142 N. Tyler, 2035 N. Rock Road: Free meal from select menu plus $10 coupons toward a future visit.

Bubba’s 33, 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive: Free entree from special menu plus soft drink or coffee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, 2636 N. Greenwich: Three free tenders with choice of sauce and free drink. Ranch or blue cheese dressing with celery also included.

Carrabba’s, 3409 N. Rock Road: 10% off the bill

Cracker Barrel, 619 S. Ridge Road, 995 E. 61st St. North: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Country Kitchen, 915 East 53rd St. N.: Free country scramble.

Dunkin’, several Wichita locations: Free doughnut.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans can get a free combo meal card, no purchase necessary, that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral, 616 S. Ridge Road Circle: This restaurant has changed up its annual Veterans Day offer because of COVID-19. This year, active or former military members can pick up a promotional card during the month of November and redeem it for a free thank you meal Mondays through Thursdays through May 31. Dine-in only.

Hangar One Steakhouse, 5925 W. Kellogg: Half off meals.

Hurricane Sports Grill, 8641 W. 13th St.: Free entree from special menu for dine-in only.

Jimmie’s Diner, 3111 N. Rock Road, 1519 George Washington Blvd.: 25 percent off meals, dine-in or carryout.

Jimmy’s Egg, 106 S. Hydraulic, 7777 E. 21st St. North; 8728 W. Central: One free entree up to $12 in value

Lamar’s Donuts, 10051 W. 21st St., 3130 N. Rock Road: Free doughnut and 12-ounce coffee.

Logan’s Roadhouse, 2424 N. Maize Road: Free “American Roadhouse Meal” from 3-6 p.m.

Little Caesars Pizza: Free $5 lunch combo offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Molino’s, 1064 N. Waco, 2035 N. Rock Road: Free queso dip or churros.

Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple: Half-price entrees.

Old Chicago, three Wichita locations: Free individual pizza, for dine-in only.

QuikTrip: Free self-serve coffee or fountain drink

Red Lobster, 555 S. West St., 333 S. Towne East Mall Drive: Free appetizer or dessert from special menu.

Red Robin, 9990 E. 13th St.: One free Tavern double burger and bottomless fries.

Torchy’s Tacos, 2191 N. Rock Road: One free taco and non-alcoholic beverage. Good for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in person.

Twin Peaks, 8310 E. 21st St., 7325 W. Taft: One free item from select menu. Dine-in only.

Village Inn, 7020 W, Central Ave, 1685 S. Rock Road, 3535 S. Meridian: Free Village Inn Breakfast plus a coupon for 20% off another meal, good between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30.