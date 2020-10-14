‘Telling them through banners’: Wichita project shares military stories for Vets Day

A Kansas organization is offering a unique way to pay tribute to military men and women in time for Veterans Day.

For the past several weeks, Kansas Honor Banners has been hanging flags around Wichita that are printed with the names and photographs of veterans who have served the country.

Families and others can purchase a banner for $225 that will hang in Old Town, the historic Delano business district or the NoMar International Marketplace district through the end of the year — and then again over the Veterans Day holiday in 2021. After that, the banners will be given to the families to keep at home.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this in Wichita,” said Robert Chavez, project coordinator and member of Veterans Unidos, a local nonprofit dedicated to honoring Hispanic military men and women.

“It’s overwhelming, the power of veterans’ stories. And we’re telling them through banners.”

So far at least 80 banners are hanging around town.

But the group is looking for people to help fund more.

“We have all the poles in Wichita,” Chavez said.

“It’s a matter of respectfully doing this in a dignified way to honor these heroes.”

Chavez said bringing Kansas Honor Banners to Wichita coincides with the 100th anniversary of the state’s oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post, No. 112, which is at 1560 S. Topeka, near Harry and Broadway in south Wichita.

“All this stuff is fading away,” said Bob Hernandez, a veteran and member of the VFW Post 112, adding that he wants “to make damn sure” his grandchildren and others “understand the importance of military and veterans.”

Projects like Kansas Honor Banners help, he said.

“This year it’s more meaningful because there is no (Veterans Day) parade,” Chavez said, noting that the annual event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The odds are stacked against us in a COVID year, but we made this happen anyway.”

Anyone who wants to purchase a banner in honor of a family member or who wants to donate a banner for someone else, can do so by visiting www.kansashonorbanners.com or calling 316-302-4893. Companies can also inquire about sponsoring the project over the phone.

The organization is asking family members to provide a high-resolution digital photograph of their loved one in uniform, but it can also help find one.

In addition to photos, the banners will also display veterans’ names, military branches, ranks and years of service.

The order deadline for banners to be hung in time for Veterans Day is Oct. 14. Seventy-five dollars of each banner’s cost will be donated to Sedgwick County veterans organizations.

Originally the banners were only supposed to hang for a month.

But the city agreed to let them fly longer this year, Chavez said.

“You’re going to get veterans over Old Town for the holidays.”