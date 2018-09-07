10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Sept. 7-9)

After this rainy week, I’m sure many of you are looking forward to the weekend.
I hate to break it to you, but it looks like this rainy forecast may carry over into the weekend.
I, for one, love this weather, a harbinger of autumn if ever there was one.
This weekend is jam-packed with things to do in the Wichita area, so make sure to get out and enjoy yourself this weekend.
Use this list to help plan your activities:
Kansas State Fair
Fri.-Sun., Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson
OK, so it’s technically not in Wichita, per se, but you can’t omit the State Fair. The fair officially opened this morning, and will run through Sept. 16 in Hutchinson. Looking for what’s new at the fair? Click here. How about some weird foods you can eat? Click here. For a full schedule, visit www.kansasstatefair.com.
Tickets at the gate are $10 adults, $6 seniors and children ages 6-12, free for 5 and under. www.kansasstatefair.com, 620-669-3600.
ICT Fest
7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri., 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Sat., Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington
Two days, more than 20 bands, $20. ICT Fest, a showcase of local and regional independent bands, happens this weekend at Harvester Arts. The music will range from rock to punk. All ages welcome.
$12 for a day pass, $20 for weekend pass. www.facebook.com/ictfest.
Frontiers in Flight air show
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sat., Sun., McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base is opening its gates for an air show and open house for the first time in six years this weekend. The air show, which takes place both Saturday and Sunday, is free and open to the public. See my article here for what you need to know about the air show.
Free. www.frontiersinflight.com.
KO for Kids – and adults
Noon Sat.-2 a.m. Sun., Title Boxing Club West Wichita, 737 N. Maize
Title Boxing Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Wesley Children’s Foundation this Saturday, though part of the day will be free to the general public. From noon-6 p.m. Sat., there will be a block party with workouts, food trucks, music, games and more. There will be a fundraiser component later in the day as well.
Free to attend block party. www.koforkids.org
Jeanne Robertson at The Orpheum
7 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Jeanne Robertson, a well-known humorist and motivational speaker, is still providing funny observations at the age of 74. Catch the former Miss North Carolina live at The Orpheum on Saturday.
$29-$69. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
Mid-Autumn Festival at Botanica
7 p.m. Sat., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon.
The Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday at Botanica will include traditional Chinese dances, a lion dance, Chinese instruments, Chinese yo-yo performances and more. The event is put on by the Wichita Chinese Association, Wichita Area Sister Cities, Wichita Asian Association and Botanica. A dinner will precede the event at 5:30 p.m.
$20, $10 children ages 5-10, $15 for Botanica members. www.botanica.org, 316-264-0448
Wichita Chorus Sweet Adelines: “Best Seat in the House”
7:30 p.m. Sat., Wichita Scottish Rite Center, 332 E. First
Sit at the “Best Seat in the House” at the Scottish Rite Center this weekend for the Wichita Chorus Sweet Adelines show, which will feature barbershop music and entertainment. Also on the bill: the Zing Quartet, the Pizzazz Quartet and the Chic Quartet.
$20. wcsa2018show.brownpapertickets.com
Standing in the Colour & Vehicles at CSB
8-11 p.m. Sat., Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood
Looking for a free show Saturday evening? Look no further than Central Standard Brewing, where you can enjoy a frosty beer along with tunes from Standing in the Colour and Vehicles. Both are local rock bands – Standing in the Colour being exclusively instrumental.
Free. www.drinkcsb.com, 316-260-8515
William Clark Green at The Orpheum
8:30 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Texas-born country artist William Clark Green, who has four studio albums and one live album on his resume, will make a stop in Wichita on Saturday along with opener Sam Morrow.
$18. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
311 and The Offspring at Intrust Bank Arena
7 p.m. Sun., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
311 and The Offspring – and special guest Gym Class Heroes – are set to rock Intrust Bank Arena this weekend. 311, an Omaha-based band known for hits like “All Mixed Up” and “Beautiful Disaster,” is bringing the reggae, and The Offspring is bringing the power chords.
$39.50-$64.50. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328.
Contributing: Andrew Linnabary of the Eagle
