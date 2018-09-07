Riders spin on the midway of the Kansas State Fair in 2016.
Riders spin on the midway of the Kansas State Fair in 2016. Travis Heying File photo
Riders spin on the midway of the Kansas State Fair in 2016. Travis Heying File photo
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Sept. 7-9)

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

September 07, 2018 02:25 PM

After this rainy week, I’m sure many of you are looking forward to the weekend.

I hate to break it to you, but it looks like this rainy forecast may carry over into the weekend.

I, for one, love this weather, a harbinger of autumn if ever there was one.

This weekend is jam-packed with things to do in the Wichita area, so make sure to get out and enjoy yourself this weekend.

Use this list to help plan your activities:

Kansas State Fair

Fri.-Sun., Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson

OK, so it’s technically not in Wichita, per se, but you can’t omit the State Fair. The fair officially opened this morning, and will run through Sept. 16 in Hutchinson. Looking for what’s new at the fair? Click here. How about some weird foods you can eat? Click here. For a full schedule, visit www.kansasstatefair.com.

Tickets at the gate are $10 adults, $6 seniors and children ages 6-12, free for 5 and under. www.kansasstatefair.com, 620-669-3600.

Bob Briggs demonstrates how to give a chicken a bath at the Kansas State Fair. (Video by Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle/Sept. 6, 2014)

By

ICT Fest

7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri., 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Sat., Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington

Two days, more than 20 bands, $20. ICT Fest, a showcase of local and regional independent bands, happens this weekend at Harvester Arts. The music will range from rock to punk. All ages welcome.

$12 for a day pass, $20 for weekend pass. www.facebook.com/ictfest.

Frontiers in Flight air show

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sat., Sun., McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base is opening its gates for an air show and open house for the first time in six years this weekend. The air show, which takes place both Saturday and Sunday, is free and open to the public. See my article here for what you need to know about the air show.

Free. www.frontiersinflight.com.

McConnell Air Force Base is gearing up for its first air show since 2012. Featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds, eight different aerobatic performers and teams, and fly-bys from an A-10 Warthog, KC-135 tanker and C-17 Globemaster.

By

KO for Kids – and adults

Noon Sat.-2 a.m. Sun., Title Boxing Club West Wichita, 737 N. Maize

Title Boxing Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Wesley Children’s Foundation this Saturday, though part of the day will be free to the general public. From noon-6 p.m. Sat., there will be a block party with workouts, food trucks, music, games and more. There will be a fundraiser component later in the day as well.

Free to attend block party. www.koforkids.org

Jeanne Robertson at The Orpheum

7 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Jeanne Robertson, a well-known humorist and motivational speaker, is still providing funny observations at the age of 74. Catch the former Miss North Carolina live at The Orpheum on Saturday.

$29-$69. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884

Mid-Autumn Festival at Botanica

7 p.m. Sat., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon.

The Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday at Botanica will include traditional Chinese dances, a lion dance, Chinese instruments, Chinese yo-yo performances and more. The event is put on by the Wichita Chinese Association, Wichita Area Sister Cities, Wichita Asian Association and Botanica. A dinner will precede the event at 5:30 p.m.

$20, $10 children ages 5-10, $15 for Botanica members. www.botanica.org, 316-264-0448

Wichita Chorus Sweet Adelines: “Best Seat in the House”

7:30 p.m. Sat., Wichita Scottish Rite Center, 332 E. First

Sit at the “Best Seat in the House” at the Scottish Rite Center this weekend for the Wichita Chorus Sweet Adelines show, which will feature barbershop music and entertainment. Also on the bill: the Zing Quartet, the Pizzazz Quartet and the Chic Quartet.

$20. wcsa2018show.brownpapertickets.com

Standing in the Colour & Vehicles at CSB

8-11 p.m. Sat., Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood

Looking for a free show Saturday evening? Look no further than Central Standard Brewing, where you can enjoy a frosty beer along with tunes from Standing in the Colour and Vehicles. Both are local rock bands – Standing in the Colour being exclusively instrumental.

Free. www.drinkcsb.com, 316-260-8515

William Clark Green at The Orpheum

8:30 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Texas-born country artist William Clark Green, who has four studio albums and one live album on his resume, will make a stop in Wichita on Saturday along with opener Sam Morrow.

$18. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201

311 and The Offspring at Intrust Bank Arena

7 p.m. Sun., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

311 and The Offspring – and special guest Gym Class Heroes – are set to rock Intrust Bank Arena this weekend. 311, an Omaha-based band known for hits like “All Mixed Up” and “Beautiful Disaster,” is bringing the reggae, and The Offspring is bringing the power chords.

$39.50-$64.50. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328.

Contributing: Andrew Linnabary of the Eagle

  Comments  