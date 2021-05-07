Backstreet Boys’ Wichita show pushed back for a second time, won’t happen until 2022

Backstreet Boys have pushed back their Wichita concert for another year.

Just as live concert announcements have started gaining momentum in Wichita, a big one has been postponed for a year.

On Thursday, Intrust Bank Arena announced that the Backstreet Boys show scheduled for Sept. 11 had been moved to Sept. 13 of 2022. This is the second postponement for the show, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 21, 2020, but was pushed back at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band, popular in the 1990s for hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody,” recently announced that the U.S. and Canada legs of their DNA World Tour would be postponed until 2022, saying on its website that “the safety of our fans and crew is of the utmost importance.” The tour is now set to launch in June of 2022.

Tickets already purchased for the Wichita show will be honored on the new date.

Some big concerts, though, are still scheduled for now to happen at Intrust Bank Arena this year, including a recently announced Toby Keith concert planned for October.