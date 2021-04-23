Entertainment

Intrust Bank Arena scheduling concerts again, announces big country show set for October

Another Friday, another Wichita concert venue getting back into the business of announcing big shows.

This time, it’s Intrust Bank Arena, which hasn’t announced a major concert since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago. On Friday, the venue said that country star Toby Keith will bring his Country Comes to Town Tour to Wichita on Oct. 15.

Though the venue has been hosting other events again — including this weekend’s PBR: Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour — it has yet to resume putting on concerts. Its calendar still includes shows by Backstreet Boys on Sept. 11 and TobyMac on Oct. 9. Both of those concerts were scheduled for last year then postponed.

A week ago, Hartman Arena in Park City made its first big concert announcement in more than a year, revealing that Foreigner would be performing there on Aug. 7.

Tickets to the Toby Keith concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 30 and will start at $25. They’ll be available at selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or in person at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
