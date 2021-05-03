Three more Wichita venues returning, announce shows by Bobby Bones, Melissa Etheridge

Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots will perform at Wave in Wichita on Sept. 5. Courtesy

On the heels of Hartman Arena and Intrust Bank Arena, three more local music venues are signaling their readiness to get back in the concert business.

The Cotillion at 11120 W. Kellogg, The Orpheum at 200 N. Broadway and Wave at 650 E. Second, which have all been dark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are preparing to reopen and have announced big shows.

On Monday, the Cotillion announced that rock star Melissa Etheridge would bring her 2021 tour to the venue on Aug. 15. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at thecotillion.com and will range in price from $55 to $399 for VIP tickets.

But the venue will resume live music before August. Its first concert back will be a May 15 show by Texas country singer Kolby Cooper. Several other shows are also listed on the Cotillion’s calendar as of now, including a June 2 show by Buckcherry and a June 12 show by Tab Benoit. The venue will have another rock concert announcement his week.

During May and June, the Cotillion will sell only enough tickets to fill the venue to half capacity, said Cotillion manager Ryan Stevenson. Owners hope to start selling at full capacity in July.

The Orpheum will reopen soon after the Cotillion does and plans to stage a comeback show on May 21, which will be headlined by Jenny Wood. Tickets for that show are $30 and are on sale now at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or in person at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

The show will also be put on at reduced capacity, and groups will be socially distanced from each other. People can purchase tickets in pods of two, three or four. Attendees will be required to wear face masks except when they are seated and actively eating or drinking.

The Orpheum also has other shows and events on its calendar that it’s selling tickets for, including an Orpheum Ghost Hunt June 4 and 5 and a show by comedian Bert Kreischer on Aug. 29.

On June 3, Wave — the outdoor concert venue at 650 E. Second St. also will resume its live music offerings with a concert by Jason Boland & the Stragglers. On Monday, the venue also announced a big show called Bobby Fest, which will be on Sept. 5 and will feature Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, Russell Dickerson and Maddie & Tae. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Among the many other shows on Wave’s calendar: Reverend Horton Heat on June 6, Jamey Johnson on June 10 and Kansas on Sept. 22.

Find tickets for Wave shows at www.waveict.com.