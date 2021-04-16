Wichita-area venue makes first big concert announcement in more than a year

Foreigner is coming to Park City in August. The Wichita Eagle

This news is “Urgent.” So urgent.

You might have thought that concert announcements in Wichita were on pause because of COVID-19, but “That Was Yesterday.”

In fact, it’s been so long, this “Feels Like The First Time” we have shared news about a big live music show in Wichita.

That’s all to say that on Friday, Hartman Arena officials announced that classic rock band Foreigner will perform a concert there on Aug. 7. The group, known for the songs invoked above, will bring its tour titled “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner” to the venue at 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive in Park City, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 23. Ticket prices will start at $36.50, and they’ll be available at www.hartmanarena.com.

The concert is the first one that will happen at the venue in more than a year and more will soon follow. The Avett Brothers are scheduled to perform there on Aug. 12 followed by Casting Crowns on Sept. 30.