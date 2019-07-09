There’s a beer party brewing at Central Standard and City Hall approves

The Wichita Eagle

Central Standard Brewing is on the cusp of its fourth year in business.

If you’ll drink to that, the Wichita City Council on Tuesday helped make it easier.

The council approved closing Greenwood Street between Hyde Park Place and English Street for the brewery’s anniversary party, from 10 a.m. to midnight Aug 24.

“We’re basically (hosting) a big block party,” said Central Standard co-founder Andy Boyd. “There’ll probably be 20 beers on tap, more than we usually have.”

Although it’s still about six weeks away, the preparations are well underway with an all-day lineup of live music and food trucks, Boyd said.





“We’ll do a lot of giveaways, that sort of thing, and have carnival-type games,” he said. “Just a big street party.

An eclectic lineup of musical acts will feature the DeWayn Brothers, an Emporia band whose Facebook handle is @sexdugsandbluegrass.

Also, the Kansas City funk group Stranded in the City; the Wasamara Trio, a jazz band; folk guitarist Taylor Kline and Konami Code. “They’re really kind of an interesting band,” Boyd said. “They play video game soundtracks.”

Providing edibles for the festivities will be three food trucks: Uno Mas Tacos, Uno Mas Burgers and Nora’s Kitchen, Boyd said.