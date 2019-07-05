The signs are up, and it won’t be long until Wichita’s new Tight Ends is open

The signs are up at Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill and the business should open in August. The Wichita Eagle

The signs are on the building, as is the invitation — “Come Score With Us.”

Now, people who drive past Seneca at Kellogg are starting to wonder when Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill will open.

The answer: Next month.

Although she doesn’t have an exact date in mind — and although weather and other complications have slowed down construction — co-owner and general manager Elysia Rizo said the restaurant is aiming for an August opening.

Rizo has been frequently updating social media over the past several months with construction updates, job listings and details about Tight Ends, which is in the vein of Hooters and Twin Peaks in that it employs scantily clad waitresses. When the project was first announced, residents of the nearby Delano neighborhood started an unsuccessful petition against it.

The restaurant will have 48 beers on draft and more in bottles, including many locally produced beers. It will also have a patio.

It’s in a just-built development called Delano Gate, which will also be home to a Huddle House.

I’m scheduled to take a tour of the restaurant in a couple of weeks and can share more details then.