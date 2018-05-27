See where local teams finished in the team high school track race

Plenty of individual broke records, but teams did, too.
Four Wichita-area teams came home with more than medals after the 2018 Kansas high school state track and field meet. They won team competitions.
Here are their stories:
Bishop Carroll - Boys, Class 5A
The Carroll boys have known for a while that they were likely going to win a state championship.
The Golden Eagles won the City League by 158 points, the 5A regional by 133, and Saturday, they won the Class 5A title by 40 over Shawnee Heights. Carroll's 119 points were a school record, topping the 104-point 2014 group.
Coach Cody Swords said knowing beforehand didn't make a difference when it was officially announced.
"I told them, 'The building could burn down and the trophy is ash, but the bond they've created with one another, setting a goal and working hard to it, they get to carry that with them for the rest of their lives,' " he said.
Carroll won four events. Joseph Holthusen won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Ethan Hull won the pole vault. And Jason Irwin won the 800 meters. But the Eagles also had five runner-up finishes and three thirds.
Their depth was outstanding, and their team photo represented that with about 20 athletes on the stage.
Newton - Girls, Class 5A
For the third straight year, the Railroaders are at the top of Class 5A.
Newton won the state championship with 87 points, an 11-point margin over St. James Academy. The Railers won two events. Junior Maggie Remsberg won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.06 seconds, and the 4x100 team won with a time of 47.88 seconds.
"I cannot tell you how special it is to coach Maggie," coach Tad Remsberg said. "She is a special kid. She is a tremendous worker. She is a talented kid, just a joy to be around."
Newton didn't have the flash in many spots but were outstandingly consistent with 10 finishes from second to fifth. That depth was most obvious in the triple jump.
Senior Kyndal Bacon and freshman Savannah Garcia outperformed their seeds to come up with 11 team points. Garcia finished third at 35-feet-5.25, and Bacon got fourth at 35-5.
"We scored it multiple ways and multiple times, and we knew we were in for a dogfight," coach Tad Remsberg said. "Where we needed to score, we did, and at a couple spots, kids stepped up."
Buhler - Boys, Class 4A
The Crusaders hadn't won a track title since 2012, but the Buhler boys are back.
"It doesn't matter how far apart they are, they're all awesome," coach Willie Atkins said. "I didn't really see it coming at the beginning of the year, but these guys broke six school records, so there were some clues along the way."
Buhler won the 4A state championship with 53 points, a 13-point margin over KC Piper. The Crusaders won in three events. Braden Rose won the shot put at 54-2.75 and javelin at 194-4, and Clay Eckert took the 110-meter hurdles at 14.80 seconds.
Rose was the Crusaders' standout. With his two wins, he also finished third in the discus at 172-8. He earned almost half of Buhler's points.
That production came down to Atkins' assistant coaches, he said. They work specifically with the different groupings and produced the best possible results, he said.
"To watch all that is a privilege as a head coach," Atkins said. "I am so thankful for all of our assistants."
Andale - Girls, Class 4A
Greg Smarsh has captured No. 5 in style.
The Andale girls broke the 4A record with 90 points, topping Paola by 16.
"Any other year, Paola at 74 points would win it easily," Smarsh said. "We were just dominant this year."
The Indians won three events. Andale's 4x100 team of McKenna Gray, Kasidee Eck, Abby Smarsh and Ellee Eck crushed the field at 49.49 seconds. The 4x400 did the same. Ellee, Kasidee, Shelby Cox and Abby ran in 4:02.11 to take the day's final event.
And Abby took home the 300-meter hurdles title for the second straight year. Smarsh said coaching his daughter has been an amazing opportunity.
"I'm going to miss it," he said. "She is going on to Wichita State next year, but for two years in a row, we get to take a picture with the first-place trophy."
Comments