Girls state track notes: Doctors told her to give up throwing. On Friday, she won a state title

Augusta junior Abbee Rhodes won the Kansas Class 4A shot put title on May 25, 2018 in Wichita with a personal-record throw of 42 feet, 6.75 inches. Taylor Eldridge