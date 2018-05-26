Looking for a push: Southeast's Christal Mosley finishes career as all-time Kansas sprinter

Christal Mosley will go down as one of the best sprinters in Kansas history, but her coach thinks the Southeast senior never had the chance to discover her best.
That’s impressive, considering Mosley is leaving Southeast as a two-time champion in both the 200-meter and the 400-meter dash with the state meet records in both and top-five all-time performances in both races (No. 1 in the 200 in 23.80 seconds and No. 4 in the 400 in 54.26).
Simply put: Mosley was so fast no one could catch up to push her.
“I wish we could have seen how low she could have gone with somebody there with her,” Southeast coach Patric Jackson said. “I think a lot of the other all-time greats had someone there to push them through it. But Christal has basically done all of this on her own and that’s a hard thing to do.”
Jackson’s not wrong.
Mosley went all-out on Friday during the preliminaries knowing she could aim for the record with fresh legs and still have enough in the tank to win on Saturday. That’s exactly what happened, as Mosley broke the meet record in 54.26 in the 400 on Friday then coasted to the state title on Saturday in 56.07.
The 200 didn’t offer much more competition, as Mosley won that race in 24.63 — by nearly five-tenths of a second.
“I tried my best to go 100 percent, but there’s only so much I can do,” Mosley said. “There’s a limit to what I can push myself to. Having someone out there would definitely make me run harder.”
Jackson feared that complacency would set in for Mosley during the season since she was winning every race without a push.
He came up with a plan to set Mosley loose, as Jackson was able to unleash Mosley as the anchor on Southeast’s 1,600 relay. The three other runners were usually good enough to score in the event, but with Mosley as their closer they had a chance to win a title.
“I feel like I can finally push myself way more because I’m going after somebody instead of running by myself,” Mosley said.
Sure enough, Mosley received the baton in fifth place on the last handoff on Saturday. By the 200-meter mark, she had already caught the lead back. By the time she rounded the final curve, Mosley was beginning to streak away.
By the time it was over, Mosley had run a 54.12 split on the relay, which would be her personal-best if it came in the open 400.
“What better way knowing how competitive she is then to stick her on that anchor leg and watch her go,” Jackson said. “I just told the other three girls to get us in a position where we can compete, then let Christal bring it home.”
It was no surprise to Isaiah Mosley, Christal’s father. He’s always thought she runs better when there’s adversity or a worthy challenger.
The problem has been finding one.
“I actually like it when she has to go fight for it,” Isaiah Mosley said. “It’s good for her to see how it feels running behind and next to people, instead of always running in front where she can’t see anybody.”
It’s good experience for the next level, where Mosley will continue her career at Barton Community College.
But for one last day as a high school athlete, Mosley took time to reflect on what she was able to accomplish.
“I’m really just overwhelmed with joy,” Mosley said. “I did what I came here to do and I succeeded. It makes me excited about what I can do next.”
