Thursday’s high school basketball games

CLASS 4A-1 GIRLS
At Arkansas City
Wellington (11-9) vs. Coffeyville (1-19), 6 p.m.
Winfield (7-12) vs. Arkansas City (7-13), 7:30
At Augusta
Rose Hill (13-7) vs. Andover Central (11-8), 6
Mulvane (1-18) vs. Augusta (13-6), 7:30
At El Dorado
Abilene (12-7) vs. Wamego (6-13), 6
Circle (16-4) vs. El Dorado (1-18), 7:30
At McPherson
Ulysses (13-7) vs. Hays (13-7), 6
Buhler (6-13) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30
At Basehor-Linwood
Piper (19-0) vs. Tonganoxie (6-14), 6
Atchison (8-12) vs. Basehor-Linwood (10-10), 7:30
At Fort Scott
Chanute (4-16) vs. Labette County (19-1), 6
Independence (11-9) vs. Fort Scott (13-7), 7:30
At Paola
Ottawa (2-18) vs. Spring Hill (13-6), 6
Louisburg (8-12) vs. Paola (8-11), 7:30
At Miege
Eudora (11-9) vs. Sumner (15-5), 6
Bonner Springs (7-13) vs. Miege (18-2), 7:30
CLASS 4A-DIVISION 2 GIRLS
At Clearwater
Collegiate (6-14) vs. Trinity (11-8), 6
Clearwater (3-16) vs. Andale (14-5), 7:30
At Columbus
Baxter Springs (11-9) vs. Galena (15-5), 6
Parsons (11-9) vs. Columbus (12-8), 7:30
At Frontenac
Prairie View (3-16) vs. Girard (13-7), 6
Iola (7-13) vs. Frontenac (7-13), 7:30
At Anderson County
Osawatomie (5-15) vs. Baldwin (18-1), 6
Anderson County (6-14) vs. Burlington (16-3)
At Holcomb
Larned (3-17) vs. Hugoton (13-7), 6
Pratt (9-11) vs. Holcomb (10-10), 7:30
At Holton
Rock Creek (3-17) vs. Clay Center (18-1), 6
Holton (15-4) vs. Marysville (15-4), 7:30
At Smoky Valley
Concordia (8-11) vs. Chapman (8-11), 6
Smoky Valley (2-17) vs. Nickerson (10-10), 7:30
At Hayden
Ward (2-17) vs. Jefferson West (17-2), 6
Hayden (10-10) vs. Santa Fe Trail (12-8), 7:30
CLASS 3A BOYS
At Belle Plaine
Garden Plain (5-15) vs. Cheney (19-2), 6
Kingman (9-11) vs. Belle Plaine (16-4), 7:30
At Sedgwick
Sedgwick (11-9) vs. Sterling (17-3), 6
Haven (13-7) vs. Halstead (18-2), 7:30
At Colby
Scott City (11-10) vs. Phillipsburg (19-1), 6
Goodland (13-8) vs. Lakin (17-3), 7:30
At Horton
Riverside (6-14) vs. Maur Hill (19-1), 6
Sabetha (13-7) vs. Nemaha Central (17-3), 7:30
At Minneapolis
SE-Saline (11-9) vs. Thomas More (15-5), 6
Beloit (12-9) vs. Ellsworth (15-6), 7:30
At Riverton
Cherryvale (12-8) vs. Neodesha (4-16), 6
Riverton (9-11) vs. Caney Valley (18-2), 7:30
At Silver Lake
McLouth (11-9) vs. Perry-Lecompton (17-2), 6
St. Marys (13-6) vs. Silver Lake (14-5), 7:30
At Wellsville
Humboldt (14-6) vs. Council Grove (9-11), 6
Osage City (12-8) vs. Jayhawk-Linn (16-4), 7;30
CLASS 2A GIRLS
At Hillsboro
Inman (13-7) vs. Marion (16-4), 6
Goessel (16-4) vs. Berean (16-4), 7:30
At Udall
Bluestem (13-8) vs. Sedan (14-6), 6
Udall (10-11) vs. West Elk (18-2), 7;30
At Wabaunsee
Jackson Heights (14-5) vs. Olpe (20-0), 6
Wabaunsee (16-3) vs. Jefferson North (16-3), 7:30
At Belleville
Solomon (6-14) vs. Valley Heights (17-5), 6
Bennington (12-8) vs. Smith Center (13-8), 7:30
At Central Plains
LaCrosse (11-10) vs. Kiowa County (19-2), 6
Kinsley (11-10) vs. Central Plains (21-0), 7:30
At Colgan
Pleasanton (13-6) vs. Yates Center (15-5), 6
Heritage Christian (7-12) vs. Colgan (16-4), 7:30
At Syracuse
Sublette (15-6) vs. Spearville (15-5), 6
Syracuse (12-9) vs. Meade (17-4), 7:30
At WaKeeney
Plainville (11-11) vs. Hoxie (19-1), 6
WaKeeney (15-6) vs. Hill City (18-3), 7:30
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I BOYS
At Dighton
Stockton (7-13) vs. Rawlins County (16-5), 6
Dighton (9-12) vs. Triplains (11-8), 7;30
At Frankfort
Valley Falls (4-15) vs. Doniphan West (16-4), 6
Frankfort (9-12) vs. Centralia (13-9), 7:30
At Norwich
Burrton (12-7) vs. St. John (15-5), 6
Pretty Prairie (9-12) vs. Caldwell (16-4), 7:30
At Peabody
Flinthills (8-13) vs. Rural Vista (11-9), 6
Chase County (1-18) vs. Centre (15-4), 7;30
At Satanta
Greeley County (12-9) vs. South Central (14-8), 6
Satanta (10-11) vs. South Gray (21-0), 7:30
At St. Paul
Marmaton Valley (9-11) vs. Southern Coffey County (16-4), 6
Lebo (10-9) vs. St. Paul (12-8), 7:30
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II BOYS
At South Haven
Argonia (5-14) vs. Attica (17-4), 6
South Haven (5-14) vs. South Barber (15-5), 7:30
At Stafford
Wilson (11-10) vs. Hutchinson Central Christian (15-5), 6
Stafford (10-10) vs. Elyria (17-2), 7:30
At Fowler
Bucklin (5-15) vs. Moscow (15-5), 6
Fowler (5-15) vs. Ashland (13-8), 7:30
At Hartford
Waverly (6-13) vs. Colony-Crest (8-11), 6
Marais des Cygnes (2-18) vs. Hartford (9-11), 7:30
At Palco
Logan (14-5) vs. St. John’s Beloit (15-5), 6
Palco (4-13) vs. Northern Valley (19-1), 7:30
At BV-Randolph
Axtell (9-11) vs. Southern Cloud (11-10), 6
BV-Randolph (8-11) vs. St. Xavier’s (12-10), 7:30
At Western Plains
Ingalls (9-10) vs. Otis-Bison (11-10), 6
Quinter (6-15) vs. Pawnee Heights (12-8), 7:30
At Sharon Springs
Golden Plains (8-14) vs. Wheatland (13-7), 6
Sharon Springs (10-11) vs. Weskan (10-8), 7;30
