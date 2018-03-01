Basketball season.
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Basketball season. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

Varsity Basketball

Thursday’s high school basketball games

March 01, 2018 02:08 PM

CLASS 4A-1 GIRLS

At Arkansas City

Wellington (11-9) vs. Coffeyville (1-19), 6 p.m.

Winfield (7-12) vs. Arkansas City (7-13), 7:30

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Augusta

Rose Hill (13-7) vs. Andover Central (11-8), 6

Mulvane (1-18) vs. Augusta (13-6), 7:30

At El Dorado

Abilene (12-7) vs. Wamego (6-13), 6

Circle (16-4) vs. El Dorado (1-18), 7:30

At McPherson

Ulysses (13-7) vs. Hays (13-7), 6

Buhler (6-13) vs. McPherson (18-1), 7:30

At Basehor-Linwood

Piper (19-0) vs. Tonganoxie (6-14), 6

Atchison (8-12) vs. Basehor-Linwood (10-10), 7:30

At Fort Scott

Chanute (4-16) vs. Labette County (19-1), 6

Independence (11-9) vs. Fort Scott (13-7), 7:30

At Paola

Ottawa (2-18) vs. Spring Hill (13-6), 6

Louisburg (8-12) vs. Paola (8-11), 7:30

At Miege

Eudora (11-9) vs. Sumner (15-5), 6

Bonner Springs (7-13) vs. Miege (18-2), 7:30

CLASS 4A-DIVISION 2 GIRLS

At Clearwater

Collegiate (6-14) vs. Trinity (11-8), 6

Clearwater (3-16) vs. Andale (14-5), 7:30

At Columbus

Baxter Springs (11-9) vs. Galena (15-5), 6

Parsons (11-9) vs. Columbus (12-8), 7:30

At Frontenac

Prairie View (3-16) vs. Girard (13-7), 6

Iola (7-13) vs. Frontenac (7-13), 7:30

At Anderson County

Osawatomie (5-15) vs. Baldwin (18-1), 6

Anderson County (6-14) vs. Burlington (16-3)

At Holcomb

Larned (3-17) vs. Hugoton (13-7), 6

Pratt (9-11) vs. Holcomb (10-10), 7:30

At Holton

Rock Creek (3-17) vs. Clay Center (18-1), 6

Holton (15-4) vs. Marysville (15-4), 7:30

At Smoky Valley

Concordia (8-11) vs. Chapman (8-11), 6

Smoky Valley (2-17) vs. Nickerson (10-10), 7:30

At Hayden

Ward (2-17) vs. Jefferson West (17-2), 6

Hayden (10-10) vs. Santa Fe Trail (12-8), 7:30

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Belle Plaine

Garden Plain (5-15) vs. Cheney (19-2), 6

Kingman (9-11) vs. Belle Plaine (16-4), 7:30

At Sedgwick

Sedgwick (11-9) vs. Sterling (17-3), 6

Haven (13-7) vs. Halstead (18-2), 7:30

At Colby

Scott City (11-10) vs. Phillipsburg (19-1), 6

Goodland (13-8) vs. Lakin (17-3), 7:30

At Horton

Riverside (6-14) vs. Maur Hill (19-1), 6

Sabetha (13-7) vs. Nemaha Central (17-3), 7:30

At Minneapolis

SE-Saline (11-9) vs. Thomas More (15-5), 6

Beloit (12-9) vs. Ellsworth (15-6), 7:30

At Riverton

Cherryvale (12-8) vs. Neodesha (4-16), 6

Riverton (9-11) vs. Caney Valley (18-2), 7:30

At Silver Lake

McLouth (11-9) vs. Perry-Lecompton (17-2), 6

St. Marys (13-6) vs. Silver Lake (14-5), 7:30

At Wellsville

Humboldt (14-6) vs. Council Grove (9-11), 6

Osage City (12-8) vs. Jayhawk-Linn (16-4), 7;30

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Hillsboro

Inman (13-7) vs. Marion (16-4), 6

Goessel (16-4) vs. Berean (16-4), 7:30

At Udall

Bluestem (13-8) vs. Sedan (14-6), 6

Udall (10-11) vs. West Elk (18-2), 7;30

At Wabaunsee

Jackson Heights (14-5) vs. Olpe (20-0), 6

Wabaunsee (16-3) vs. Jefferson North (16-3), 7:30

At Belleville

Solomon (6-14) vs. Valley Heights (17-5), 6

Bennington (12-8) vs. Smith Center (13-8), 7:30

At Central Plains

LaCrosse (11-10) vs. Kiowa County (19-2), 6

Kinsley (11-10) vs. Central Plains (21-0), 7:30

At Colgan

Pleasanton (13-6) vs. Yates Center (15-5), 6

Heritage Christian (7-12) vs. Colgan (16-4), 7:30

At Syracuse

Sublette (15-6) vs. Spearville (15-5), 6

Syracuse (12-9) vs. Meade (17-4), 7:30

At WaKeeney

Plainville (11-11) vs. Hoxie (19-1), 6

WaKeeney (15-6) vs. Hill City (18-3), 7:30

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I BOYS

At Dighton

Stockton (7-13) vs. Rawlins County (16-5), 6

Dighton (9-12) vs. Triplains (11-8), 7;30

At Frankfort

Valley Falls (4-15) vs. Doniphan West (16-4), 6

Frankfort (9-12) vs. Centralia (13-9), 7:30

At Norwich

Burrton (12-7) vs. St. John (15-5), 6

Pretty Prairie (9-12) vs. Caldwell (16-4), 7:30

At Peabody

Flinthills (8-13) vs. Rural Vista (11-9), 6

Chase County (1-18) vs. Centre (15-4), 7;30

At Satanta

Greeley County (12-9) vs. South Central (14-8), 6

Satanta (10-11) vs. South Gray (21-0), 7:30

At St. Paul

Marmaton Valley (9-11) vs. Southern Coffey County (16-4), 6

Lebo (10-9) vs. St. Paul (12-8), 7:30

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II BOYS

At South Haven

Argonia (5-14) vs. Attica (17-4), 6

South Haven (5-14) vs. South Barber (15-5), 7:30

At Stafford

Wilson (11-10) vs. Hutchinson Central Christian (15-5), 6

Stafford (10-10) vs. Elyria (17-2), 7:30

At Fowler

Bucklin (5-15) vs. Moscow (15-5), 6

Fowler (5-15) vs. Ashland (13-8), 7:30

At Hartford

Waverly (6-13) vs. Colony-Crest (8-11), 6

Marais des Cygnes (2-18) vs. Hartford (9-11), 7:30

At Palco

Logan (14-5) vs. St. John’s Beloit (15-5), 6

Palco (4-13) vs. Northern Valley (19-1), 7:30

At BV-Randolph

Axtell (9-11) vs. Southern Cloud (11-10), 6

BV-Randolph (8-11) vs. St. Xavier’s (12-10), 7:30

At Western Plains

Ingalls (9-10) vs. Otis-Bison (11-10), 6

Quinter (6-15) vs. Pawnee Heights (12-8), 7:30

At Sharon Springs

Golden Plains (8-14) vs. Wheatland (13-7), 6

Sharon Springs (10-11) vs. Weskan (10-8), 7;30

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: Andover upsets Kapaun in sub-state first round

View More Video