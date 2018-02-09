Friday’s high school basketball scores (10:15 p.m.)

Girls
CITY LEAGUE
East 50, West 18
Heights 62, North 21
South 57, Carroll 46
Kapaun 50, Southeast 36
AV-CTL
Andale 55, Wellington 42
Andover 58, Arkansas City 48
Andover Central 44, Valley Center 33
Augusta 38, Winfield 32
Circle 64, Buhler 36
Collegiate 55, Clearwater 24
Derby 35, Newton 32
Goddard 48, Eisenhower 40
Maize 51, Hutchinson 29
McPherson 81, El Dorado 18
Rose Hill 48, Mulvane 23
Salina South 57, Campus 34
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral at Belle Plaine
Cheney 54, Medicine Lodge 31
Conway Springs 42, Garden Plain 38
Independent 38, Douglass 25
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 42, Hoisington 29
Haven 55, Lyons 26
Hesston 54, Larned 22
Kingman 55, Hillsboro 30
Nickerson 45, Dodge City 35
Smoky Valley at Pratt
OTHER AREA GAMES
Caldwell 44, Flinthills 33
Central Christian 55, South Barber 45
Cunningham 42, Pratt Skyline 24
Eureka 68, Bluestem 63
Fairfield 50, Pretty Prairie 28
Fredonia-Elk Valley 46, Humboldt 40
Goessel 84, Peabody-Burns 13
Little River 43, Rural Vista 37
Marion 58, Hutchinson Trinity 50
Moundridge 49, Inman 41
Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 36
Sedan 39, Udall 35
Sedgwick 42, Bennington 29
Stafford 45, Burrton 29
Sterling 65, Berean Academy 51
West Elk 46, Oxford 16
STATEWIDE
Abilene 46, Wamego 35
Beloit at Russell, ppd.
Central Plains 74, LaCrosse 17
Chapman 50, Concordia 34
Clay Center 44, Marysville 42 OT
Clifton-Clyde 50, Frankfort 46
Council Grove 54, Sacred Heart 47
Crest 44, Oswego 31
Elkhart 54, Lakin 38
Elyria Christian 36, Solomon 24
Fort Scott 49, Labette County 46, OT
Fredonia 46, Humboldt 40
Frontenac 67, Pittsburg Colgan 56
Galena 57, Baxter Springs 44
Garden City 48, Great Bend 38
Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM North 40
Golden Plains 50, Cheylin 22
Hill City 41, Oakley 13
Holcomb 51, Goodland 39
Hoxie 45, Dighton 23
Hugoton 40, Colby 31
Independence 45, Girard 42
Iola 48, Anderson County 31
Jackson Heights 61, Oskaloosa 50
Jefferson West 37, Holton 28
KC Piper 62, Bonner Springs 28
KC Schlagle 73, KC Washington 33
Kinsley 39, Ellinwood 28
Lebo 58, Burlingame 42
Liberal 46, Hays 38
Lincoln 40, Rock Hills 34
Logan vs. Weskan, ccd.
Manhattan 57, Emporia 43
Nemaha Central 54, Royal Valley 43
Ness City 81, Otis-Bison 50
Northern Valley 79, Triplains-Brewster 48
Olathe East 60, SM East 22
Olathe South 54, Olathe Northwest 51, 2OT
Olpe 72, Osage City 34
Otis-Bison 37, Ness City 28
Paola 42, DeSoto 39
Perry-Lecompton 41, Riverside 38
Pike Valley 60, Natoma 48
Pittsburg 46, Chanute 39
Pleasanton 39, Uniontown 29
SM West 46, Lawrence 44, OT
Smith Center 55, Ellis 39
South Central 64, Pawnee Heights 30
Spring Hill 51, Eudora 32
SE-Cherokee 47, Riverton 39
Southeast-Saline 36, Minneapolis 23
Spring Hill 51, Eudora 32
St. John 51, Victoria 19
St. John’s-Tipton 49, Chase 29
St. Marys 50, Rock Creek 40 OT
St. Paul 61, Altoona Midway 6
Stockton 66, Osborne 25
Thomas More Prep 53, Phillipsburg 36
Thunder Ridge 50, Tescott 14
Topeka Highland Park 38, Topeka West 27
Topeka Seaman 43, Topeka 42
Ulysses 41, Scott City 38
Valley Falls 36, Jefferson County North 28
Washburn Rural 47, Topeka Hayden 24
Wellsville 72, West Franklin 32
Wheatland-Grinnell 62, Palco 26
Wilson 51, Sylvan-Lucas 21
Yates Center 52, Erie 42
Boys
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 53, South 41
East 68, West 43
Heights 78, North 57
Kapaun 59, Southeast 49
AV-CTL
Andale 71, Wellington 33
Andover Central 63, Valley Center 35
Arkansas City 74, Andover 53
Augusta 59, Winfield 41
Buhler 55, Circle 38
Collegiate 76, Clearwater 27
Eisenhower 77, Goddard 50
Maize 53, Hutchinson 38
McPherson 71, El Dorado 32
Newton 68, Derby 65
Rose Hill 86, Mulvane 71
Salina South 44, Campus 42
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine 55, Chaparral 46
Cheney 65, Medicine Lodge 26
Conway Springs 58, Garden Plain 46
Douglass 62, Independent 61
CENTRAL KANSAS
Dodge City 84, Nickerson 66
Halstead 59, Hoisington 53
Hesston 53, Larned 39
Haven 56, Lyons 23
Hillsboro 50, Kingman 38
Smoky Valley at Pratt
OTHER AREA GAMES
Burrton 66, Stafford 55
Caldwell 50, Flinthills 26
Central Christian 55, South Barber 45
Goessel 40 , Peabody 27
Humboldt 66, Fredonia-Elk Valley 38
Hutchinson Trinity 72, Marion 67
Inman 49, Moundridge 47
Pretty Prairie 69, Fairfield 42
Sedan 67, Udall 43
Sedgwick 67, Bennington 43
Sterling 65, Berean Academy 51
West Elk 57, Oxford 37
STATEWIDE
Abilene 64, Wamego 57
Anderson County 71, Iola 57
Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 43
Baxter Springs 54, Galena 51
Beloit at Russell, ppd.
Bishop Miege 65, St. James 44
Blue Valley 56, BV Southwest 33
BV Northwest 60, BV West 32
Bonner Springs 91, KC Piper 74
Burlingame 59, Lebo 37
Central Plains 62, LaCrosse 46
Chapman 60, Concordia 54
Clifton-Clyde 51, Frankfort 41
Council Grove 74, Clay Center 44
Crest 68, Oswego 30
Free State 74, SM South 56
Gardner-Edgerton 62, SM North 49
Garden City 51, Great Bend 38
Golden Plains 58, Cheylin 50
Hill City 36, Oakley 33
Hoxie 65, Dighton 63, OT
Holcomb 63, Goodland 47
Hugoton 55, Colby 41
Jackson Heights 63, Oskaloosa 39
Jefferson County North 56, Valley Falls 42
Jefferson West 48, Holton 46
Junction City 62, Shawnee Heights 55
Hugoton 55, Colby 41
Labette County 66, Fort Scott 61
Lakin 76, Elkhart 46
Lansing 62, Tonganoxie 48
Lawrence 70, SM West 48
Logan vs. Weskan, ccd.
Macksville 70, Fowler 39
Manhattan 62, Emporia 61
Mill Valley 72, Aquinas 60
Nemaha Central 67, Royal Valley 42
Northern Valley 77, Triplains-Brewster 6
Olathe East 71, SM East 60
Olathe North 56, Olathe West 52
Olathe Northwest 50, Olathe South 27
Osborne 62, Stockton 40
Ottawa 49, Louisburg 39
Ozanam (Mo.) 59, Alta Vista 37
Paola 55, DeSoto 41
Parsons 69, Coffeyville 53
Pike Valley 58, Natoma 32
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Frontenac 45
Pleasanton 58, Uniontown 46
Riverton 57, SE-Cherokee 50
Rock Creek 69, St. Mary’s 50
Rock Hills 58, Lincoln 33
Sacred Heart 75, Council Grove 45
SM Northwest 56, Leavenworth 55
Smith Center 60, Ellis 52
Solomon 57, Elyria Christian 45
South Central 63, Pawnee Heights 40
Spring Hill 40, Eudora 33
St. John’s-Tipton 53, Chase 52
Topeka Hayden 69, Washburn Rural 58
Topeka West 59, Highland Park 52
Thunder Ridge 41, Tescott 25
Yates Center 80, Erie 53
Comments