Varsity Basketball

Friday’s high school basketball scores (10:15 p.m.)

February 09, 2018 07:46 PM

Girls

CITY LEAGUE

East 50, West 18

Heights 62, North 21

South 57, Carroll 46

Kapaun 50, Southeast 36

AV-CTL

Andale 55, Wellington 42

Andover 58, Arkansas City 48

Andover Central 44, Valley Center 33

Augusta 38, Winfield 32

Circle 64, Buhler 36

Collegiate 55, Clearwater 24

Derby 35, Newton 32

Goddard 48, Eisenhower 40

Maize 51, Hutchinson 29

McPherson 81, El Dorado 18

Rose Hill 48, Mulvane 23

Salina South 57, Campus 34

CENTRAL PLAINS

Chaparral at Belle Plaine

Cheney 54, Medicine Lodge 31

Conway Springs 42, Garden Plain 38

Independent 38, Douglass 25

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 42, Hoisington 29

Haven 55, Lyons 26

Hesston 54, Larned 22

Kingman 55, Hillsboro 30

Nickerson 45, Dodge City 35

Smoky Valley at Pratt

OTHER AREA GAMES

Caldwell 44, Flinthills 33

Central Christian 55, South Barber 45

Cunningham 42, Pratt Skyline 24

Eureka 68, Bluestem 63

Fairfield 50, Pretty Prairie 28

Fredonia-Elk Valley 46, Humboldt 40

Goessel 84, Peabody-Burns 13

Little River 43, Rural Vista 37

Marion 58, Hutchinson Trinity 50

Moundridge 49, Inman 41

Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 36

Sedan 39, Udall 35

Sedgwick 42, Bennington 29

Stafford 45, Burrton 29

Sterling 65, Berean Academy 51

West Elk 46, Oxford 16

STATEWIDE

Abilene 46, Wamego 35

Beloit at Russell, ppd.

Central Plains 74, LaCrosse 17

Chapman 50, Concordia 34

Clay Center 44, Marysville 42 OT

Clifton-Clyde 50, Frankfort 46

Council Grove 54, Sacred Heart 47

Crest 44, Oswego 31

Elkhart 54, Lakin 38

Elyria Christian 36, Solomon 24

Fort Scott 49, Labette County 46, OT

Fredonia 46, Humboldt 40

Frontenac 67, Pittsburg Colgan 56

Galena 57, Baxter Springs 44

Garden City 48, Great Bend 38

Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM North 40

Golden Plains 50, Cheylin 22

Hill City 41, Oakley 13

Holcomb 51, Goodland 39

Hoxie 45, Dighton 23

Hugoton 40, Colby 31

Independence 45, Girard 42

Iola 48, Anderson County 31

Jackson Heights 61, Oskaloosa 50

Jefferson West 37, Holton 28

KC Piper 62, Bonner Springs 28

KC Schlagle 73, KC Washington 33

Kinsley 39, Ellinwood 28

Lebo 58, Burlingame 42

Liberal 46, Hays 38

Lincoln 40, Rock Hills 34

Logan vs. Weskan, ccd.

Manhattan 57, Emporia 43

Nemaha Central 54, Royal Valley 43

Ness City 81, Otis-Bison 50

Northern Valley 79, Triplains-Brewster 48

Olathe East 60, SM East 22

Olathe South 54, Olathe Northwest 51, 2OT

Olpe 72, Osage City 34

Otis-Bison 37, Ness City 28

Paola 42, DeSoto 39

Perry-Lecompton 41, Riverside 38

Pike Valley 60, Natoma 48

Pittsburg 46, Chanute 39

Pleasanton 39, Uniontown 29

SM West 46, Lawrence 44, OT

Smith Center 55, Ellis 39

South Central 64, Pawnee Heights 30

Spring Hill 51, Eudora 32

SE-Cherokee 47, Riverton 39

Southeast-Saline 36, Minneapolis 23

Spring Hill 51, Eudora 32

St. John 51, Victoria 19

St. John’s-Tipton 49, Chase 29

St. Marys 50, Rock Creek 40 OT

St. Paul 61, Altoona Midway 6

Stockton 66, Osborne 25

Thomas More Prep 53, Phillipsburg 36

Thunder Ridge 50, Tescott 14

Topeka Highland Park 38, Topeka West 27

Topeka Seaman 43, Topeka 42

Ulysses 41, Scott City 38

Valley Falls 36, Jefferson County North 28

Washburn Rural 47, Topeka Hayden 24

Wellsville 72, West Franklin 32

Wheatland-Grinnell 62, Palco 26

Wilson 51, Sylvan-Lucas 21

Yates Center 52, Erie 42

Boys

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 53, South 41

East 68, West 43

Heights 78, North 57

Kapaun 59, Southeast 49

AV-CTL

Andale 71, Wellington 33

Andover Central 63, Valley Center 35

Arkansas City 74, Andover 53

Augusta 59, Winfield 41

Buhler 55, Circle 38

Collegiate 76, Clearwater 27

Eisenhower 77, Goddard 50

Maize 53, Hutchinson 38

McPherson 71, El Dorado 32

Newton 68, Derby 65

Rose Hill 86, Mulvane 71

Salina South 44, Campus 42

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine 55, Chaparral 46

Cheney 65, Medicine Lodge 26

Conway Springs 58, Garden Plain 46

Douglass 62, Independent 61

CENTRAL KANSAS

Dodge City 84, Nickerson 66

Halstead 59, Hoisington 53

Hesston 53, Larned 39

Haven 56, Lyons 23

Hillsboro 50, Kingman 38

Smoky Valley at Pratt

OTHER AREA GAMES

Burrton 66, Stafford 55

Caldwell 50, Flinthills 26

Central Christian 55, South Barber 45

Goessel 40 , Peabody 27

Humboldt 66, Fredonia-Elk Valley 38

Hutchinson Trinity 72, Marion 67

Inman 49, Moundridge 47

Pretty Prairie 69, Fairfield 42

Sedan 67, Udall 43

Sedgwick 67, Bennington 43

Sterling 65, Berean Academy 51

West Elk 57, Oxford 37

STATEWIDE

Abilene 64, Wamego 57

Anderson County 71, Iola 57

Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 43

Baxter Springs 54, Galena 51

Beloit at Russell, ppd.

Bishop Miege 65, St. James 44

Blue Valley 56, BV Southwest 33

BV Northwest 60, BV West 32

Bonner Springs 91, KC Piper 74

Burlingame 59, Lebo 37

Central Plains 62, LaCrosse 46

Chapman 60, Concordia 54

Clifton-Clyde 51, Frankfort 41

Council Grove 74, Clay Center 44

Crest 68, Oswego 30

Free State 74, SM South 56

Gardner-Edgerton 62, SM North 49

Garden City 51, Great Bend 38

Golden Plains 58, Cheylin 50

Hill City 36, Oakley 33

Hoxie 65, Dighton 63, OT

Holcomb 63, Goodland 47

Hugoton 55, Colby 41

Jackson Heights 63, Oskaloosa 39

Jefferson County North 56, Valley Falls 42

Jefferson West 48, Holton 46

Junction City 62, Shawnee Heights 55

Hugoton 55, Colby 41

Labette County 66, Fort Scott 61

Lakin 76, Elkhart 46

Lansing 62, Tonganoxie 48

Lawrence 70, SM West 48

Logan vs. Weskan, ccd.

Macksville 70, Fowler 39

Manhattan 62, Emporia 61

Mill Valley 72, Aquinas 60

Nemaha Central 67, Royal Valley 42

Northern Valley 77, Triplains-Brewster 6

Olathe East 71, SM East 60

Olathe North 56, Olathe West 52

Olathe Northwest 50, Olathe South 27

Osborne 62, Stockton 40

Ottawa 49, Louisburg 39

Ozanam (Mo.) 59, Alta Vista 37

Paola 55, DeSoto 41

Parsons 69, Coffeyville 53

Pike Valley 58, Natoma 32

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Frontenac 45

Pleasanton 58, Uniontown 46

Riverton 57, SE-Cherokee 50

Rock Creek 69, St. Mary’s 50

Rock Hills 58, Lincoln 33

Sacred Heart 75, Council Grove 45

SM Northwest 56, Leavenworth 55

Smith Center 60, Ellis 52

Solomon 57, Elyria Christian 45

South Central 63, Pawnee Heights 40

Spring Hill 40, Eudora 33

St. John’s-Tipton 53, Chase 52

Topeka Hayden 69, Washburn Rural 58

Topeka West 59, Highland Park 52

Thunder Ridge 41, Tescott 25

Yates Center 80, Erie 53

