Nine stars you need to know from the City League track and field meet

The City League track and field meet at Northwest on Friday hosted some of the best performances in the state this season thanks to a strong wind.
Full results from the meet can be found here, but here are the nine standout performances you need to know about.
1. Ollie McGee
Southeast senior (sprints)
No one was catching McGee on Friday, as he not only won the title of fastest man in Wichita (this week) but also posted the fastest times in Kansas this season. It was heavily wind-aided, but McGee still clocked in at 10.38 FAT in his title-winning performance in the 100 to edge out a stacked field that included West's Xavier Sellers (10.48) and South's Deron Dudley (10.49) and Philip Landrum (10.54). McGee's time will be recorded as the sixth-fastest time in Kansas history. McGee also dazzled the crowd with his performance as anchor of Southeast's 4x1 relay team, taking the handoff without a lead and pulling away for a winning time of 42.14 -- the fastest in Kansas this season. McGee dueled with Landrum again in the 200, nearly catching him after the turn but ultimately finishing runner-up in 21.04. Landrum (21.02) and McGee registered the two fastest times in Kansas and the seventh- and eighth-fastest times in Kansas history, respectively. McGee finished off his night with a third gold to help Southeast's 4x4 relay win in a season-best 3:29.97.
2. Christal Mosley
Southeast senior (sprints)
It takes a lot for Mosley to feel satisfied with a performance after she's won state titles and run near the fastest times in Kansas history. But Mosley achieved satisfaction on Friday when she fully capitalized off the back wind in the 200 and ripped off a personal-best time of 23.80 seconds, which moves Mosley up to No. 2 all-time in Kansas history. It was the highlight of a night that ended in four golds for Mosley, as she won the high jump (5-5), 400 (59.71), and anchored Southeast's 4x1 relay (49.07) to a season-best time and fourth-fastest in Kansas this season. Mosley's previous best in the 200 was 24.20, which was fifth-fastest in state history. She also owns the 10th-fastest 400 time in Kansas history at 55.48.
3. Philip Landrum
South senior (sprints)
After taking fourth in the 100 (in a still blazing time of 10.54), Landrum put on a show with Southeast's Ollie McGee in the 200. Landrum said he was motivated not to lose again to McGee, as the two sprinted their way into the Kansas history book with their times. Landrum (21.02) edged out McGee (21.04) after running a strong curve and holding on, as Landrum landed at No. 8 all-time and McGee at No. 9 all-time in Kansas history in the 200. Landrum also showed off his new-found versatility this season in the 400, which he won the City League title with a time of 50.15. After sweeping state titles in the 100, 200, and 4x1 relay last spring, Landrum appears to be setting up for a 4-event day at Cessna Stadium this May after adding the 400 to his repertoire.
4. Jason Irwin
Bishop Carroll senior (middle distance)
Since winning the 5A title in the 800 last season, Irwin has been on a tear in the event his senior year. He won the 800 at KU Relays earlier this season and has the second-fastest time in the state this season (1:56.20). He wasn't going to challenge that time without a push on Friday, but Irwin still delivered a solid performance to win the 800 title in 1:57.31 by four seconds over the field. Irwin added the 1600 title as well, winning by 12 seconds in 4:29.23. His season PR of 4:26.47 puts him in line for title contention in a loaded 5A field that features seven of the eight fastest times in Kansas this season.
5. Joseph Holthusen
Bishop Carroll senior (hurdles)
Holthusen capitalized with the wind at his back to break the Carroll program record in the 110 hurdles with his City League-winning time of 14.23. He already had the fastest time in Class 5A this season, but improved his personal-best by nearly two-tenths and moved up to No. 2 in Kansas this season. Holthusen made it a sweep later in the night, winning the 300 hurdles (this time running into the wind down the straightaway) in 39.47.
6. Sam Garrison
Bishop Carroll senior (throws)
Garrison already owned the top shot put throw in Class 5A, but furthered his lead on the field on Friday with his City League-winning throw of 56 feet, 10¾ inches. He is one of just four throwers to clear 56 feet this season and just upped his lead on the rest of the 5A field by more than two feet. Kapaun's Nick Lowe, who has the second-best throw in 5A this season, matched his personal-best of 54-6 to take second to Garrison on Friday.
7. Jamila Love
East junior (throws)
After spending last season behind eventual state champion Astrid Same, Love introduced herself on a big stage on Friday by winning the shot put and discus titles at City League. Love crushed her personal-best in the discus, tacking on more than 12 feet on Friday with her winning throw 123 feet, 7 inches. It vaulted Love to the third-best throw in Class 6A this season and No. 14 in Kansas. Love didn't throw a PR in the shot put, winning Friday with a 39-7, but her season-best of 40-7.5 is the third-best throw of 6A this season and fifth-best in Kansas. Love finished sixth in the shot put at state last season and did not qualify in the discus.
8. Blaire Sebastian
Northwest sophomore (jumps)
Sebastian wasn't on the state radar last season due to injuries, but is now one of the top jumpers in Class 6A after recording personal-bests in the long jump (17-9¾) and triple jump (36-3½). Sebastian moved up to sixth in Class 6A in the long jump and No. 12 in the state this season. But she was more excited about her triple jump, an event she just picked up three weeks ago. Sebastian's success in the long jump has immediately transferred over, evident by a major PR by Sebastian to land her No. 10 in 6A this season.
9. Kindel Nordhus
Bishop Carroll junior (hurdles)
Since finishing third at state in the 300 hurdles last spring, Nordhus has looked like she has taken her racing to another level. She entered with the top time in Kansas and the only runner to break 45 seconds in the event. A stiff wind down the final straightaway prevented Nordhus from chasing a PR, but she still clocked in at 45.18. It was part of a golden night for Nordhus, who also won the City League title in the 100 hurdles (15.23) and in the 4x4 relay (4:12.05) on top of breaking the program record in the long jump (17-2). Nordus is ranked No. 1 in 5A in the 300 hurdles, No. 2 in 100 hurdles, and No. 4 in long jump entering regionals.
