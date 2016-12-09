K-State punter Nick Walsh finds legendary success on another field

From 300 yards, Nick Walsh instantly knew he was looking at the legendary trophy buck, called Stickers, he and his hunting buddies had waited four years to see. Buck fever quickly struck.
“I knew right away it was Stickers, as soon as I saw those big browtines,” said Walsh, a senior punter on the Kansas State football team. “When I put the scope on him, I started shaking like crazy. It’s a good thing Matthew (McCrane, K-State kicker) was there. He really helped calm me down.”
Walsh isn’t new to pressure and excitement, having been K-State’s full-time punter for three seasons. He eventually made a perfect one-shot kill on the buck Monday afternoon in Osage County.
“I guess it kind of reminded me of the first big game I really played for K-State,” he said when asked about his case of buck fever. “My second kick, I had to stand really deep in our end zone. It was just such an adrenalin rush to pull it together, and get off a good kick.”
Walsh was getting adrenalin rushes from hunting before he played high school football. His uncle, Richard Burns, got him started.
“I’m the kind of guy whatever season it is, it’s my favorite,” Walsh said. “I guess if I could only pick one, it would be whitetails. I do really enjoy waterfowl hunting.”
Finding time to go afield can be almost as challenging as a good hunt for mallards. Majoring in finance means he studies often. Football takes a lot of time, too.
But if he has few hours free in a morning, he may drive to the Tuttle Creek Wildlife Area for a duck hunt. Sometimes he spends the night at his home in Lyndon and get ups early to hunt a property he shares with Burns, his brother Joe and a friend, Jeff Clark.
“You take advantage of what you can,” he said. “Sometimes after a game I’ll head home, then hunt all day Sunday. After the Iowa State game, I spent all the next day in a tree stand bowhunting.”
At least Walsh has several team members who understand those challenges of school, team and a deep love of the outdoors. McCrane is a frequent hunting partner. They hunt waterfowl with quarterback Jesse Ertz, tight end Dayton Valentine and center Reid Najvar. Ian Patterson, another kicker, is especially popular for the breakfasts he cooks at the marsh.
Walsh’s deer hunting hadn’t been going well.
He didn’t get a deer in 2015. Last month, his bow broke while drawing on a buck and he missed an opportunity on a trophy-class buck earlier in rifle season.
A gap in classes and practices sent Walsh and McCrane to Osage County on Monday. McCrane was along to watch and, eventually, offer Walsh critical advice
They were hunting an area where some good bucks were seen or photographed on trail cameras. The best they’d ever had in the area appeared to be long gone.
Walsh said his uncle first started getting trail camera photos of Stickers, a name given to the deer with so many points, four years ago. Then, after being a regular on trail cameras, Stickers disappeared.
“We figured he got poached, or something, because we never got any more trail-camera photos of him after October of 2014,” said Walsh. “We kept talking about him and looking for him. He was always just a famous buck among us.”
Monday, Walsh hadn’t seen much when a big-bodied deer with large antlers stepped out about 300 yards away at 5 p.m. It was the first time Walsh or his hunting partners had actually seen the buck..
Walsh watched the buck through his rifle’s scope as it slowly made its way closer along a tree line. The estimated 10 minutes it took the buck to amble within range weren’t easy on the young hunter.
“I could tell I was breathing heavy, my heart was pounding so hard,” said Walsh. “I was shaking like crazy.”
Then McCrane started speaking in soft, reassuring tones. He told Walsh to pretend he was shooting at a doe, and found ways to compare the events to what Walsh experienced on the football field.
Like when the ball is snapped, Walsh’s mind and body came together and perfectly hit the buck at 220 yards. The celebration resembled a football victory as the friends jumped around, yelled, laughed and hugged. Walsh said getting Stickers was a team win. He quickly took the buck to show his uncle and the others.
“I wanted to share it with them as much as I could,” he said. “They put in a lot of work getting things ready. With football, I haven’t always been around to do my part.”
The 21-pointer has main beams to 28 inches, tines to more than 14 inches and an outside spread of 27 inches. The buck's preliminary score, taken by certified measurers, has the buck grossing 209 inches of antler. If it holds when the buck can be officially measured 60 days after it was killed, the net score of 200 2/8 non-typical inches could qualify the deer for the Boone & Crockett record book.
But Walsh doesn’t have time to revel in the excitement. There’s more to do. Final exams are next week.. The football team will spend long afternoons getting ready for the Dec. 28 Texas Bowl in Houston.
“A good thing is that football practice won’t be starting until later in the day, “ said Walsh. “We get to do a lot of morning waterfowling during bowl-game preparations.”
