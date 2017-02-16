Nico Hernandez set for pro boxing debut on March 25

Nico Hernandez, Wichita’s first Olympic medalist since 1984, will make his professional boxing debut March 25 at the Kansas Star Arena in a nationally-televised main event fight against Patrick Gutierrez.
Hernandez also announced Thursday that he has signed with Knockout Night Boxing with four guaranteed fights all scheduled at the Kansas Star Arena and all guaranteed to be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.
The March 25 fight will be the first professional boxing event held at Kansas Star Arena, as the bronze medalist in the light flyweight division in the 2016 Olympics will headline the event.
