Kansan Bruce DeHaven, an NFL special-teams guru for decades, dies at 68

Kansan Bruce DeHaven, who for decades was one of the top special-teams coaches in the NFL, died Tuesday night from complications from prostate cancer. The Buffalo Bills, one of the teams Mr. DeHaven coached for, announced the death in a statement.
Mr. DeHaven was 68. A Bills spokesman told the Associated Press Mr. DeHaven died in Orchard Park, N.Y., with his family by his side.
Mr. DeHaven was born in Trousdale, a small town northwest of Pratt. He played football at Southwestern College in Winfield, then began an odyssey of coaching jobs that took him to Oxford and Wichita Southeast high schools. He later was an assistant at Kansas in 1979, then became a professional assistant for Donald Trump’s New Jersey Generals in 1983.
Over three decades, Mr. DeHaven coached special teams for five NFL teams, reaching the Super Bowl five times — four with Buffalo and last February’s 50th Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers. Mr. DeHaven’s teams were 0-5 in the Super Bowl.
In August, the Panthers announced that Mr. DeHaven decided to step down from his position and move into an advisory role with the team while continuing his battle with prostate cancer. Mr. DeHaven returned to Buffalo to receive cancer treatments.
