Team featuring Bol Bol walks off court with six minutes left in MAYB game

twitter email Down 10 with 6 minutes left in the semifinals of the MAYB Nationals, Bol Bol's Midwest Flight team walked off the court in protest of the officials. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

