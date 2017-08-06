Team featuring Bol Bol walks off court with six minutes left in MAYB game

Trailing 71-61 with more than six minutes remaining in the national semifinals of the MAYB Championships, the Midwest Flight team featuring five-star prospect Bol Bol walked off the court at Goddard High School in protest of the referees, and forfeited the game to Central Kansas Elite.
The walk-off happened after an official whistled a Midwest Flight player for his second technical, then assessed Flight’s coach with a technical – the team’s sixth of the game. Before Central Kansas Elite could shoot its technical free throws, Midwest Flight’s players removed their jerseys, shook opponents’ hands and exited the court. Midwest Flight is a team based in Kansas City.
“I have coached a lot of games in my days and never have I ever seen anything like that,” said Central Kansas Elite coach Clint Kinnamon, who is St. John’s High coach and has won four state titles there. “Honestly the amount of disrespect that their kids and coach showed toward the officials, that’s just wrong on so many levels. That’s just disrespecting the game of basketball to walk off the court like that.”
Kinnamon felt like it showed disrespect toward his team, as well.
“It’s not like they were getting beat by guys who aren’t very good,” Kinnamon added. “All of our guys are going to be college players. In some ways, it was kind of disrespectful to our kids a little bit becuase it was like, ‘Well, we’re getting beat by guys we shouldn’t lose to, so we’re going to take our ball and go home.’ ”
Bol Bol is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol and is rated as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2018. The 7-foot-2 player, who attended Bishop Miege for two years until transferring to Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. last season, holds offers from Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and Arizona.
Central Kansas Elite, which is comprised mostly of Wichita-area players, is the defending tournament champion and will play for the title on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. at Eisenhower High School against the Wichita Padres.
“I was really pleased with how our kids handled everything,” Kinnamon said. “We didn’t react to the situation. They played and competed the right way and that’s what I like about these guys. They do things the right way.”
