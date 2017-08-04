Source: Collegiate fires long-time boys basketball coach Mitch Fiegel

Collegiate boys basketball coach Mitch Fiegel was relieved of his coaching and athletic director duties on Friday night, a source at the school confirmed to The Eagle.
Phone calls to Fiegel and Chris Ashbrook, head of the Collegiate Upper School, were not immediately returned.
Fiegel coached at Collegiate for the past 28 seasons, compiling a 478-186 record and winning six state championships — tied for the third-most in Kansas history. He was twice chosen the The Eagle’s All-State coach, in 2007 and 2016. Counting his one season at Quivira Heights, Fiegel has won a total of 493 games.
Follow along for updates to this story on Kansas.com.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments