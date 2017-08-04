Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel yells instructions to his team during a game against Clearwater in December 2015.
Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel yells instructions to his team during a game against Clearwater in December 2015. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel yells instructions to his team during a game against Clearwater in December 2015. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

High School Sports

Source: Collegiate fires long-time boys basketball coach Mitch Fiegel

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

August 04, 2017 7:18 PM

Collegiate boys basketball coach Mitch Fiegel was relieved of his coaching and athletic director duties on Friday night, a source at the school confirmed to The Eagle.

Phone calls to Fiegel and Chris Ashbrook, head of the Collegiate Upper School, were not immediately returned.

Fiegel coached at Collegiate for the past 28 seasons, compiling a 478-186 record and winning six state championships — tied for the third-most in Kansas history. He was twice chosen the The Eagle’s All-State coach, in 2007 and 2016. Counting his one season at Quivira Heights, Fiegel has won a total of 493 games.

Follow along for updates to this story on Kansas.com.

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship

Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship 1:35

Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship
Highlights from 2017 Shrine Bowl 2:40

Highlights from 2017 Shrine Bowl
Mulvane's Zach Helbing at the Shrine Bowl 0:39

Mulvane's Zach Helbing at the Shrine Bowl

View More Video