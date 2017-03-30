Track and field preview: Girls athletes to watch

CLASS 6A
CAMPUS
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Winfield, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pitt State, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Camryn Huggans (javelin).
Athletes to watch: Camryn Huggans, so., throws.
DERBY
Schedule: Winfield, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. 1 at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Jaden Taylor (fourth in 400, 1600 relay); Michaela Gerhard (800, 1600 relay); Madison Ediger (discus); Miranda Ross (1600 relay); Lauren McMinn (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Jaden Taylor, jr., middle distance; Michaela Gerhard, sr., distance; Madison Ediger, jr., throws.
EAST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Astrid Same (third in shot put); Addie Herzberg (seventh in 400 relay, 1600 relay); Dara Boynton (3200 relay); Cameron Hill (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Astrid Same, sr., throws; Dara Boynton, jr., distance; Cameron Hill, sr., distance; Addie Herzberg, jr., sprints; Tylan Curry, sr., hurdles.
HUTCHINSON
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Southeast, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Great Bend, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Buhler, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (): Yazmine Wright (state champion in 400, 1600 relay); Janeia Wren (sixth in 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 1600 relay); Jayla Bynum (eighth in javelin, shot put); Aracely Villegas (400 relay); Marisa Eldredge (400 relay); Carter McFadden (400 relay); Tylia Bruton (400 relay); Morgan Armbrust (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Yazmine Wright, sr., middle distance; Janeia Wren, jr., hurdles; Jayla Bynum, so., throws.
NORTH
Schedule: Collegiate, Mar. 28; Winfield, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Heights, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; McPherson, Apr. 27; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Gabriela Reyna (fourth in 3200, eighth in 1600); Alexus Inscho (3200, 3200 relay); Ashley Guerrero (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Gabriela Reyna, sr., distance; Alexus Inscho, sr., distance; Ashley Guerrero, so., middle distance; Lashaebria Randle, sr., hurdles.
NORTHWEST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Dejanae Arnold (fifth in high jump); Keyanna Patterson (3200, 3200 relay); Lauren Anglemyer (1600 relay, 3200 relay); Khyah Van Es (1600 relay); Madison Harkins (1600 relay); Mikinzie Harkins (1600 relay, 3200 relay); Madison Harkins (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Dejanae Arnold, jr., jumps; Keyanna Patterson, jr., distance; Lauren Anglemyer, sr., middle distance; Joy Stanton, fr., distance; Blair Sebastian, fr., sprints; Samantha Ruvalcaba, sr., throws.
SOUTH
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Brittany Zachare (400 relay); Zenzele Asante (400 relay); Kiera Powell (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Zenzele Asante, sr., sprints; Brittany Zachare, sr., sprints; Brianna Escoto, so., hurdles; Kiera Powell, so., sprints; Alexus Lee, jr., jumps; Daegiona Wilson, so., middle distance.
SOUTHEAST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Heights, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 26; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Salina, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Alexandria Hines (sixth in 200, 400, sixth in 400 relay); Alecia Verge (eighth in shot put); Lanecia Crosby (long jump, triple jump, sixth in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Lanecia Crosby, jr., jumps-sprints; Alicia Verge, sr., throws; Alexandria Hines, jr., sprints; Erika Hines, sr., hurdles; Christal Mosely, jr., sprints.
WEST
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Salina, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Clearwater, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Circle, May 4; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Mia Hays (eighth in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Mia Hays, sr., jumps-sprints; Yvette Fabela, jr., middle distance-jumps; Cinthia Jimenez-Puebla, so., distance; Perla Salas, so., distance.
CLASS 5A
ANDOVER
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Andover, Apr. 18; Buhler, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Carly Flake (second in 3200, sixth in 1600); Caroline Schwab (800, 3200 relay); Sophia Braynock (3200 relay); Hannah Showalter (3200 relay); Brooke Wiltshire (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Carly Flake, sr., distance; Caroline Schwab, jr., distance; Brooke Wiltshire, sr., distance; Sophia Braynock, jr., distance; Hannah Showalter, jr., distance.
ARKANSAS CITY
Schedule: Winfield, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Independence, Apr. 11; Pre-State Challenge at WSU, Apr. 13; Campus, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers: Halie Brown (fifth in javelin); Bailey Benton (high jump); Jesse Hernandez (high jump).
Athletes to watch: Halie Brown, jr., throws; Bailey Benton, sr., jumps; Jesse Hernandez, so., jumps; Frankie Adams, sr., jumps-sprints; Halle Bucher, sr., middle distance.
BISHOP CARROLL
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Andale, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (): Kindel Nordhus (third in 300 hurdles, sixth in 100 hurdles, sixth in 1600 relay); Heidi Asmussen (seventh in 200, 400, seventh in 400 relay, sixth in 1600 relay); Alyssa Cooke (sixth in 800, seventh in 3200 relay); Grace Buessing (seventh in 800, sixth in 1600 relay, seventh in 3200 relay); Taylor Linn (seventh in pole vault); Isabella Hohl (seventh in 400 relay); Teresa Engelbrecht (sixth in 1600 relay); Natalie Leonard (seventh in 3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Kindel Nordhus, so., hurdles-sprints; Claire Winter, sr., middle distance; Grace Buessing, sr., middle distance; Heidi Asmussen, jr., sprints; Alyssa Cooke, sr., distance; Taylor Linn, so., pole vault.
EISENHOWER
Schedule: Eisenhower, Mar. 28; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Buhler, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; McPherson, Apr. 27; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (6): Jaden Damon (second in long jump, second in triple jump, fourth in 400 relay); Ryleigh Jackson (pole vault, long jump, triple jump, fourth in 400 relay); Macy Omli (100, 200, fourth in 400 relay); Brooke Smith (400, 1600 relay); Allison Martin (fourth in 400 relay, 1600 relay); Alyssa Carpenter (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Jaden Damon, sr., jumps-sprints; Ryleigh Jackson, jr., jumps-sprints; Macy Omli, jr., sprints; Brooke Smith, sr., middle distance; Allison Martin, so., sprints; Alyssa Carpenter, so., middle distance.
GODDARD
Schedule: Nickerson, Mar. 30; Valley Center, Apr. 4; Augusta, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; East, Apr. 25; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Hannah Buller (state champion in pole vault); Tarra Parks (fourth in shot put, discus); Marissa Brown (400).
Athletes to watch: Hannah Buller, sr., pole vault; Tarra Parks, jr., throws; Marissa Brown, so., sprints; Kade Hackerott, fr., throws.
HEIGHTS
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Salina, Apr. 11; Heights, Apr. 21; North, Apr. 25; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Imari Grayson (eighth in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Imari Grayson, jr., sprints; Emoni Young, sr., throws; Taylor Jameson, fr., sprints; Clarice Nichols, fr., sprints-jumps.
KAPAUN MT. CARMEL
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 2; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Heights, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; City League at Northwest, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (8): Alyssa Wheeler (second in pole vault); Emma Wondra (seventh in high jump); Natalie Pfeifer (100 hurdles); Olivia Patrow (300 hurdles, 1600 relay); Cori Hough (400 relay); Savannah Goolsby (400 relay, 1600 relay); Ciarra Valadez (400 relay, 1600 relay); Maddie Byrd (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Alyssa Wheeler, sr., pole vault; Maddie Byrd, jr., sprints; Sophie Frisch, sr., throws; Emma Wondra, so., jumps; Greta Lies, jr., throws; Savannah Goolsby, so., sprints; Natalie Pfeifer, jr., hurdles; Cori Hough, sr., sprints; Ciarra Valadez, sr., sprints.
MAIZE
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; Hutchinson, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (8): Autumn Hanna (second in 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, sixth in 400 relay, seventh in 1600 relay); Tatyana Hopkins (third in long jump, eighth in 100, sixth in 400 relay); Mia Magby (third in pole vault); Carson Pierce (800, 1600); Caitlyn Stewart (triple jump); Rebecca Bailey (200); Taylor Holmes (sixth in 400 relay, seventh in 1600 relay); Sydney Blair (seventh in 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Autumn Hanna, jr., hurdles-sprints; Tatyana Hopkins, sr., sprints-jumps; Taylor Holmes, sr., hurdles-sprints; Mia Magby, sr., pole vault; Carson Pierce, jr., distance; Caitlyn Stewart, sr., jumps; Rebecca Bailey, so., sprints; Anna Reimer, fr., distance.
NEWTON
Schedule: Winfield, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Campus, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (14): Kalli Anderson (second in 100, second in 200, state champion in 400 relay); Maggie Remsberg (second in 300 hurdles, third in 100 hurdles, fifth in long jump, state champion in 1600 relay); Savannah Simmons (third in 100, third in 200, state champion in 400 relay, state champion in 1600 relay); Jen Andres (fourth in 200, fifth in 100, state champion in 400 relay, state champion in 1600 relay); Taylor Antonowich (sixth in 400, state champion in 400 relay, state champion in 1600 relay); Kailey Harris (third in triple jump, high jump); Nicole Engelken (eighth in javelin); DesiRay Kernal (100 hurdles); Alaina Stucky (3200); Brooke Lachenmayr (shot put); Katherine Reed (discus); Florencia Marble (3200 relay); Jaiden Ochoa (3200 relay); Megan Bartel (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Savannah Simmons, jr., sprints; Kalli Anderson, so., sprints; Maggie Remsberg, so., hurdles-sprints-jumps; Jen Andres, sr., sprints; Taylor Antonowich, jr., sprints; Kailey Harris, sr., jumps; Nicole Engelken, sr., throws.
SALINA SOUTH
Schedule: Junction City, Mar. 31; Maize, Apr. 7; Salina, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Buhler, Apr. 21; McPherson, Apr. 27; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. I at Derby, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Macy Linenberger, sr., distance; Claire Olson, sr., sprints-jumps.
VALLEY CENTER
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Salina South, Apr. 11; Heights, Apr. 21; McPherson, Apr. 27; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (): Taylor Latimer (state champion in discus, third in javelin, sixth in shot put); Madison Runnion (fourth in high jump); Karli Elsner (sixth in 3200, 1600, 3200 relay); Emily Klusener (discus); Maddi Breault (3200 relay); Holly Smith (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Maddi Breault, sr., distance; Karli Elsner, jr., distance; Taylor Latimer, sr., throws; Madison Runnion, sr., jumps; Emily Klusener, sr., throws.
CLASS 4A
ANDALE
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Kingman, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (12): Jewel Eck (state champion in pole vault, fifth in 1600 relay, eighth in 400 relay); Abby Smarsh (second in 100 hurdles, second in 300 hurdles, fifth in 1600 relay, eighth in 400 relay); Julie Archer (fourth in javelin); Katy Commons (fifth in shot put, javelin); Morgan Walther (second in high jump); Claire Winter (sixth in 3200, 1600); Madison Lies (sixth in triple jump); Morgan Fairchild (shot put); Jacy Anderson (discus); Jessica Vestering (fifth in 1600 relay, eighth in 400 relay); Taylor Smith (eighth in 400 relay); Jayden Nilles (fifth in 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Jewel Eck, sr. pole vault-sprints-jumps; Abby Smarsh, jr., hurdles-sprints; Julie Archer, sr., throws; Katy Commons, jr., throws; Morgan Walther, sr., jumps; Claire Winter, so., distance; Morgan Fairchild, sr., throws; Jessica Vestering, jr., sprints; Madison Lies, so., jumps.
ANDOVER CENTRAL
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Buhler, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South at May 12.
Returning state qualifers (): Jewell Bolden (state champion in 100 hurdles, second in 100, third in long jump, third in 200); Lyndsay Stinson (sixth in 300 hurdles, eighth in 100 hurdles, 1600 relay); Hannah Wiebe (fourth in 800, 3200 relay); Hannah Cole (long jump); Gabrielle Hall (3200); Kindsley Ochsner (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Jewell Bolden, sr., sprints-hurdles-jumps; Hannah Wiebe, so., middle distance; Lyndsay Stinson, sr., hurdles-sprints; Hannah Cole, sr., jumps-sprints; Kinsley Ochsner, so., sprints; Gabrielle Hall, so., distance.
AUGUSTA
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Andover, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Cali Anderson (third in 100, fourth in 200, second in 400 relay); Abbee Rhodes (seventh in shot put); Nataleigh Cantu (high jump); Claire Hallmark (second in 400 relay); Jayden Marlnee (second in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Cali Anderson, so., sprints; Nataleigh Cantu, so., jumps; Abbee Rhodes, so., throws; Claire Hallmark, so., sprints; Jayden Marlnee, so., sprints
BUHLER
Schedule: Nickerson, Mar. 30; Newton, Apr. 4; Concordia, Apr. 7; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Buhler, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Amanda Mounce (seventh in 100); Carsyn Heinlein (200).
Athletes to watch: Carsyn Heinlein, so., sprints; Reggie Holmes, sr., sprints; Amanda Mounce, so., sprints; McKenna Weipert, so., throws; Addi White, jr., sprints-jumps.
CIRCLE
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 30; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; AV-CTL Div. IV at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (7): Allison Derry (fifth at 1600, 800, eighth in 3200 relay); Ashley Warehime (sixth in 400, 1600 relay); Anna Keller (seventh in 800, eighth in 3200 relay, 1600 relay); Tori McGinnis (100 hurdles); Kali Martin (300 hurdles, 1600 relay); Spencer Jacobson (3200, eighth in 3200 relay); Kelsie Kelly (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Allison Derry, sr., middle distance-distance; Ashley Warehime, sr., middle distance; Anna Keller, sr., middle distance; Tori McGinnis, so., hurdles; Kali Martin, sr., hurdles-pole vault; Spencer Jacobson, sr., distance; Kelsie Kelly, so., sprints; Camron Perry, jr., sprints-jumps.
CLEARWATER
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Pre-State Challenge, Apr. 14; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Cheney, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Kylee Harman (800, 3200 relay); Olivia Helmers (3200 relay); Grace Garrison (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Kylee Harman, so., middle distnace; Aimee Davis, fr., distance.
COLLEGIATE
Schedule: Collegiate, Mar. 28; Lyons, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Cheney, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Paris Vinzce (sixth in long jump); Kirby Krumsick (discus).
Athletes to watch: Paris Vinzce, sr., jumps-sprints; Kirby Krumsick, sr., throws.
EL DORADO
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Winfield, Mar. 31; Marion, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Abilene, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Sidney Howland (state champion in 400, sixth in 200, second in 1600 relay, second in 3200 relay); Jolie Howland (sixth in 800, second in 1600 relay, second in 3200 relay); Kylea McArdle (second in 1600 relay, second in 3200 relay); Amber Henley (400 relay); Ally Martinez (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Sidney Howland, sr., middle distance-sprints; Jolie Howland, sr., middle distance; Kylea McArdle, sr., middle distance; Amber Henley, sr., sprints; Ally Martinez, sr., sprints.
KINGMAN
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Salina South, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Cheney, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Madelyn Huhman (seventh in pole vault); Bailey Bangert (sixth in 3200 relay); Josie Albin (sixth in 3200 relay); Olivia Neises (sixth in 3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Bailey Bangert, jr., middle distance; Madelyn Huhman, so., pole vault; Josie Albin, so., middle distance; Makayla Oeding, so., distance.
MAIZE SOUTH
Schedule: Southeast, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Buhler, Apr. 21; El Dorado, Apr. 28; Derby, May 5; AV-CTL Div. II at Maize South, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Kassidy Johnson (state champion in 400, state champion in 800, state champion in 1600, third in 3200 relay); Sierra Mortensen (fourth in 3200, eighth in 1600, third in 3200 relay); Maddie Schepis (3200); Sammi Bally (third in 3200 relay); Hayley Jacques (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Kassidy Johnson, sr., middle school; Sierra Mortensen, sr., distance; Maddie Schepis, so., distance; Destiny Eskridge, jr., distance; Sammi Bally, jr., middle distance; Hayley Jacques, so., sprints.
McPHERSON
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Newton, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Abilene, Apr. 21; McPherson, Apr. 27; Salina, May 5; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Elle Barrett (state champion in long jump, state champion in triple jump); Mandi Cooks (state champion in high jump); Morgan Howard (sixth in 100 hurdles); Kenzie Goering (eighth in long jump, 200).
Athletes to watch: Elle Barrett, jr., jumps; Mandi Cooks, jr., jumps; Morgan Howard, sr., hurdles; Kenzie Goering, jr., sprints-jumps; Katie Bahr, distance; Kamryn Collins, sprints; Tiffany Slechta, jumps; Chelsea Stoppel, sprints.
MULVANE
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Andover, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Wellington, Apr. 28; Circle, May 4; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Erika Landes (1600); Chase Penka (pole vault).
Athletes to watch: Erika Landes, jr., distance; Chase Penka, sr., pole vault.
ROSE HILL
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Wellington, Apr. 28; Andale, May 1; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Anna Van Driel (1600, 3200 relay); Emily Witt (triple jump, 3200 relay); Kempsie Griffin (3200 relay); Celia Pope (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Anna Van Driel, sr., distance; Kempsie Griffin, sr., distance; Janessa McMains, sr., throws; Sierra Thomas, sr., hurdles; Emily Witt, jr., sprints-jumps; Gracie Van Driel, so., jumps.
SMOKY VALLEY
Schedule: Republic County, Mar. 30; Marion, Apr. 7; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Minneapolis, May 2; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Amanda Behanna (100, sixth in 400 relay); Kate Deterding (fifth in 3200 relay, sixth in 1600 relay); Meredith Galloway (sixth in 400 relay, sixth in 1600 relay);
Athletes to watch: Amanda Behanna, jr., sprints; Kate Deterding, sr., sprints-middle distance-jumps; Meredith Galloway, sr., hurdles-sprints; Gracie Lott, so., distance; Hailey Priddy, so., distance.
WELLINGTON
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Mulvane, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Wellington, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; AV-CTL Div. IV at Clearwater, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Taylor McGlothlin (400, 400 relay); Jaycee Schettler (400 relay); Camryn Ricke (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Jaycee Schettler, sr., sprints; Taylor McGlothlin, jr., sprints.
WINFIELD
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; Winfield, Mar. 31; Valley Center, Apr. 7; Augusta, Apr. 11; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Arkansas City, Apr. 28; Goddard, May 5; AV-CTL Div. III at McPherson, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Bri Hulse (1600).
Athletes to watch: Bri Hulse, jr., distance.
CLASS 3A
BELLE PLAINE
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Wellington, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Jessica Heidel (second in 100, second in long jump, seventh in triple jump).
Athletes to watch: Jessica Heidel, sr., sprints-jumps.
CHAPARRAL
Schedule: Nickerson, Mar. 30; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; South Barber, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Medicine Lodge, Apr. 27; Chaparral, May 5; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Taylor Bergman (third in 300 hurdles, fifth in 100 hurdles).
Athletes to watch: Taylor Bergman, sr., hurdles.
CHENEY
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Kingman, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Cheney, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (5): Miranda Ortiz (fourth in 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles, eighth in 1600 relay); Madison Freund (fifth in 3200 relay, eighth in 1600 relay); Kaleigh Black (fifth in 3200 relay, eighth in 1600 relay); Layne Needham (fifth in 3200 relay, eighth in 1600 relay); Blaire Hoeme (fifth in 3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Miranda Ortiz, sr., hurdles; Madison Freund, sr., middle distance; Kaleigh Black, sr., middle distance; Layne Needham, so., middle distance; Blaire Hoeme, so., middle distance; Haley Albers, sr., throws; Brenna Kreutziger, sr., throws; Kadie Smith, jr., throws; Mollie Reno, fr., distance; Aubrey Ferris, fr., distance; Maddy Amsink, fr., jumps.
CONWAY SPRINGS
Schedule: Clearwater, Mar. 31; Douglass, Apr. 4; Conway Springs, Apr. 7; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Norwich or Halstead, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Wellington, Apr. 28; Chaparral, May 5; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (9): Makenzie Curry (third in 800, sixth in 400 relay, sixth in 3200 relay, 1600 relay); Miranda Huff (eighth in shot put); Abby Heimerman (pole vault); Kenzie Biehler (shot put); Emma Barkley (sixth in 3200 relay, 1600 relay); Lacey Pauly (sixth in 3200 relay); Kayla Koester (1600 relay, sixth in 3200 relay); Jera Wolke (sixth in 400 relay); Madelyn Koester (sixth in 400 relay, 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Makenzie Curry, so., middle distance; Emma Barkley, sr., middle distance; Lacey Pauly, jr., middle distance; Miranda Huff, sr., throws; Kenzie Biehler, jr., throws; Abby Heimerman, jr., pole vault.
EUREKA
Schedule: Eureka, Apr. 6; West Elk, Apr. 11; Waverly, Apr. 18; Fredonia, Apr. 21; Burlington, Apr. 25; Madison, Apr. 28; Humboldt, May 4; Tri-Valley League at Bluestem, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Kate McDonald (800, 1600 relay); Camryn Hoover (1600 relay); Madison Dehlinger (1600 relay); Tara Witham (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Kate McDonald, sr., middle distance; Madison Dehlinger, jr., hurdles; Camryn Hoover, jr., middle distance-throws; Kylie Vinson, so., sprints-pole vault; Tara Witham, so., middle distance; Elizbaeth Hall, so., distance-jumps; Abby Noble, so., middle distance.
GARDEN PLAIN
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; St. John, Apr. 18; Clearwater, Apr. 21; Garden Plain, Apr. 24; Cheney, Apr. 28; Andale, May 1; Hesston, May 4; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Emerson Tice (state champion in 400, fourth in 200, fifth in 100, seventh in 400 relay); Ryann Flax (eighth in high jump); Nikole Puetz (seventh in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Emerson Tice, sr., sprints; Ryann Flax, sr., jumps; Nikole Puetz, so., sprints; Brooke Zoglman, sr.; Piper Bourne, jr.; Mercedes Gassman, jr.
HALSTEAD
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Lyons, Apr. 7; Hillsboro, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Marion, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Cheney, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Lydia Johnson (third in 3200, sixth in 800, sixth in 1600).
Athletes to watch: Lydia Johnson, so., distance; Adelle Runnebaum, sr., hurdles; Maggie McKee, jr., sprints.
HESSTON
Schedule: Andale, Mar. 31; Hillsboro, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Goessel, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsoro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Olivia Brubacher (second in 1600 relay); Alaina Dunlavy (second in 1600 relay)
Athletes to watch: Olivia Brubacher, sr., jumps; Kyle Klassen, jr., pole vault; Abby Weber, jr., distance; Lydia Enge, jr., throws; Rebecca Heddin, sr., distance; Alaina Dunlavy, jr., sprints.
HOISINGTON
Schedule: Hays, Mar. 30; Russell, Apr. 6; Great Bend, Apr. 11; Scott City, Apr. 18; Hoisington, Apr. 25; Lyons, May 2; Russell, May 5; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Jocelynn Pedigo (sixth in discus); Maleigha Schmidt (pole vault).
Athletes to watch: Jocelynn Pedigo, jr., throws; Viktoria Donetz, sr., jumps-throws-sprints; Maleigha Schmidt, so., jumps-sprints-throws; Kelsi Nuss, jr., sprints-hurdles; Jaci Schremmer, jr., jumps-sprints; Jessi Kindscher, so., distance-pole vault.
INDEPENDENT
Schedule: Collegiate, Mar. 28; Marion, Apr. 7; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Halstead, Apr. 21; East, Apr. 25; Circle, May 4; Central Plains League at Medicine Lodge, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Megan Ferguson (pole vault); Olivia Riedmiller (triple jump).
Athletes to watch: Megan Ferguson, sr., pole vault; Olivia Riedmiller, sr., jumps; Melanie Maska, jr., jumps.
LARNED
Schedule: Nickerson, Apr. 6; Lyons, Apr. 7; Ellsworth, Apr. 11; Kingman, Apr. 18; St. John, Apr. 21; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Russell, May 5; Central Kansas League, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Brooke Butler (800); Asia Murphy (400 relay); Natalie Spain (400 relay); Jaidaah Harris (400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Brooke Butler, so., middle distance; Jaidaah Harris, sr., sprints; Natalie Spain, sr., sprints; Asia Murphy, so., sprints; Shaylee Nesby, so., sprints.
LYONS
Returning state qualifiers (2): Sam Trejo (sixth in 3200); Cassie Loesch (seventh in discus).
Athletes to watch: Sam Trejo, sr., distance; Cassie Loesch, sr., throws.
MARION
Schedule: Herington, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Marion, Apr. 11; Smoky Valley, Apr. 13; Marion, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Beloit, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Marissa Jacobson (fourth in long jump, fifth in triple jump, fifth in 1600 relay); Samantha Richmond (fifth in 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Marissa Jacobson, sr., jumps-sprints; Samantha Richmond, jr., sprints; Meggan Frese, jr., distance; Courtney Herzet, jr., throws; Jessi Lewman, jr., middle distance-throws.
REMINGTON
Schedule: Lyons, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Marion, Apr. 18; Moundridge, Apr. 25; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Moundridge, May 2; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Mikayla Johnson, jr., middle distance; Hope Thiel, jr., hurdles-sprints; Sienna Schmidt, jr., distance; Audria Thompson, sr., middle distance; Jenn Smithhart, sr., jumps; Bella Artman, so., throws.
SEDGWICK
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Hillsboro, Apr. 11; Buhler, Apr. 17; Halstead, Apr. 21; Haven, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Moundridge, May 2; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Shae Ware, sr., sprints; Grace Thompson, fr., sprints-throws; Sydney Hilliard, jr., hurdles.
STERLING
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Lyons, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Marion, Apr. 18; Sterling, Apr. 20; Moundridge, Apr. 25; Moundridge, May 2; Ellinwood, May 5; Heart of America League at Sterling, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (): Lexi Edwards (seventh in 100 hurdles); Taya Wilson (javelin); Ashlyn Kelley (400).
Athletes to watch: Lexi Edwards, jr., hurdles; Taya Wilson, jr., throws; Ashlyn Kelley, so., sprints; Grace Rowland.
CLASS 2A
CANTON-GALVA
Schedule: Hays, Mar. 30; Lyons, Apr. 4; Bennington, Apr. 7; Little River, Apr. 11; Central Christian, Apr. 17; Canton-Galva, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Moundridge, May 2; Wheat State League at Goessel, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Maddie Snow (third in 400, 100, 200, triple jump); Katie Fiedler (sixth in 100, 200, long jump).
Athletes to watch: Maddie Snow, jr., sprints; Katie Fiedler, so., sprints; Tia Moddelmog, fr., jumps.
HILLSBORO
Schedule: Hillsboro, Apr. 4; Hillsboro, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Goessel, Apr. 18; Halstead, Apr. 21; Hesston, Apr. 25; Hillsboro, Apr. 28; Hesston, May 4; Central Kansas League at Hillsboro, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (2): Abby Sechrist (800); Sienna Kaufman (long jump).
Athletes to watch: Abby Sechrist, jr., middle distance; Sienna Kaufman, jr., jumps.
INMAN
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Kamryn Herren, so.; Tyesia Boyd, fr.; Tia Cole, fr.; Aisjha Miles, fr.; Lauren Maurer, fr.
MOUNDRIDGE
Returning state qualifiers (2): Jamya O’Quinn (fifth in 100, seventh in 200, second in 400 relay, fifth in 1600 relay); Ellika Ptacek (seventh in 300 hurdles, triple jump, second in 400 relay, fifth in 1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Jamya O’Quinn, so., sprints; Ellika Ptacek, so., jumps-hurdles-sprints.
PRATT SKYLINE
Returning state qualifiers (1): Madison Tyler (sixth in 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Madison Tyler, sr., jumps-sprints.
UDALL
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Douglass, Apr. 4; Belle Plaine, Apr. 11; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Pretty Prairie, May 4; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (3): Sarah Patteson (800, 1600); Payton Weber (400); Whitney Leiblie (high jump).
Athletes to watch: Sarah Patteson, sr., middle distance; Payton Weber, jr., sprints; Whitney Leiblie, so., jumps; Taylor Hopper, so., sprints-jumps; Tavia Hart, sr., distance.
WEST ELK
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; West Elk, Apr. 11; Waverly, Apr. 18; Fredonia, Apr. 21; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Madison, Apr. 28; Burlington, May 2; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Alyssa Gillespie (long jump, triple jump).
Athletes to watch: Kinsey Wiseman, jr., middle distance; Alyssa Gillespie, so., sprints-jumps; Zoe Lampson, so., sprints-jumps; Megan McClendon, fr., middle distance; Ashley Cookson, fr., sprints-jumps.
CLASS 1A
BURRTON
Schedule: Lyons, Apr. 4; Fairfield, Apr. 11; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; Burrton, Apr. 18; Sterling, Apr. 20; Goessel, Apr. 25; Cheney, Apr. 28; Pretty Prairie, May 4; Heart of the Plains League at Fairfield, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Samantha Simoneau (discus, shot put).
Athletes to watch: Samantha Simoneau, jr., throws; Ronni Salgado, jr., sprints-jumps; Maddie Winter, sr., sprints.
CEDAR VALE-DEXTER
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Douglass, Apr. 4; West Elk, Apr. 11; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Madison, Apr. 28; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
CENTRE
Schedule: Sterling, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Fairfield, Apr. 11; Goessel, Apr. 18; Council Grove, Apr. 20; Goessel, Apr. 25; Herington, May 4; Wheat State League at Goessel, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Kate Basore (seventh in javelin).
Athletes to watch: Kate Basore, jr., throws; Summer Espinoza, sr., throws.
FLINTHILLS
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; Pre-State at WSU, Apr. 14; West Elk, Apr. 11; Waverly, Apr. 18; Fredonia, Apr. 21; Madson, Apr. 28; Burlington, May 2; South Central Border League at Centrla-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (1): Payton Gawith (fifth in 100, 400 relay).
Athletes to watch: Payton Gawith, sr., sprints; Mary Bisbee, sr., throws; Liz Dennis, fr., hurdles-sprints.
GOESSEL
Schedule: Hillsboro, Apr. 4; Marion, Apr. 7; Fairfield, Apr. 11; Goessel, Apr. 18; Norwich, Apr. 21; Canton-Galva, Apr. 25; Tescott, May 2; Wheat State League at Goessel, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (4): Brittney Hiebert (state champion in 800, fourth in 400); Olivia Duerksen (high jump); Stephany Meyer (eighth in triple jump, 400, long jump, 1600 relay); Lauren Rymill (1600 relay).
Athletes to watch: Olivia Duerksen, sr., jumps; Brittney Hiebert, jr., middle distance; Lauren Rymill, sr., sprints; Stephany Meyer, so., jumps-sprints; Kara Burkholder; Julia Nightengal.
MADISON
Schedule: Eureka, Apr. 6; West Elk, Apr. 11; Northern Heights, Apr. 13; Burlington, Apr. 18; Council Grove, Apr. 20; Madison, Apr. 28; Burlington, May 2; Emporia, May 8; Lyons County League at Emporia State, May 11.
Returning state qualifiers (9): Emily Farrow (eighth in high jump, long jump, 400 relay); Lexi Berendt (pole vault, 400 relay, 1600 relay); Ashley Wolgram (discus, 1600 relay, 3200 relay); Emily Platt (pole vault, 400 relay, 1600 relay); Hannah Horst (shot put); Sydney Talkington (400 relay); Makenna Farrow (1600 relay, 3200 relay); Henni Autio (3200 relay); Chandace Wasson (3200 relay).
Athletes to watch: Ashley Wolgram, jr., throws-middle distance; Hannah Horst, jr., throws; Calli Dannels, jr., throws; Lexi Berendt, jr., pole vault-sprints; Emma Platt, jr., pole vault-sprints; Emily Farrow, so., jumps-sprints.
SOUTH HAVEN
Schedule: Oxford, Mar. 31; South Barber, Apr. 11; Caldwell, Apr. 18; Norwich, Apr. 21; Central-Burden, Apr. 25; Wellington, Apr. 27; Pretty Prairie, May 4; South Central Border League at Central-Burden, May 12.
Returning state qualifiers (0): None.
Athletes to watch: Jennifer Grado-Leon, sr., sprints; Riley Heskett, fr., jumps-sprints; JaenaMae Haskins, jr., sprints; Rachel Turek, fr., sprints.
